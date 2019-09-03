CALVERT CITY —  The Murray High School and Calloway County High School golf teams were both on the road this weekend. On Saturday, the two high schools took a trip to the Calvert City Golf and Country Club to participate in the Marshall County Invitational. 

Lady Laker Skylar Wallar led the Calloway girls with a 92, and Mia Miles was right behind her with a 94. 

Senior Ty Gallimore led the Calloway boys with a 76, and Tanner Crouch was next behind him with a 90.

The Lakers will next compete in Mayfield tonight at 4 p.m. 

Murray High boys finished in fourth place at as team with a team score of 323. 

Head coach Denise Whitaker said, “Our boys had their best team score of the season. We are excited about a fourth-place team finish.”

The Tigers were led by Brogan Welsh and Grant Whitaker. The boys shot a 73 and 80, respectively. 

Mary Browder Howell led the Lady Tigers, shooting an 82. Claire Whitaker was right behind her with an 86. 

MHS will face McCracken tonight at 4 p.m. at the Murray Country Club.

