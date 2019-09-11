The Calloway County and Murray High golf teams were both on the road last night.
Murray High attended a tournament at the Mayfield Graves Country Club, where Lady Tiger Claire Whitaker placed first individually for the girls, scoring a 37.
The Tiger boys’ team came in second place to St. Mary’s, who shot a 151. Murray was just shy of the win, shooting a total of 152.
The Individual winner for the boys was Graves County Eagle Andrew Watson with a 34. Tiger Brogan Welsh was two stokes shy with a 36.
Calloway County took a trip to Oakhill where Ty Gallimore led the boys with a 40 and Mia Miles led the girls with a 44.
Other scores for the night are as follows.
Lady Tigers: Jansyn Hays, 47; Macy Saylor, 49; Emerson Vaughn, 49; Caroline Kim 50
Tigers: Blake Newsome, 37; Grant Whitaker, 38; Jack Epperson, 41; Jonah Morgan 48
Lady Lakers: Skylar Waller, 46
Lakers: Chandler Steele, 47
Both teams will play again on Thursday at 4 p.m. Murray High will verse Trigg and Paducah Tilghman at the Murray Country Club, and Calloway will be traveling to Mayfield.
