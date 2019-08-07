MURRAY — Golf season teed off yesterday at the Murray Country Club for both Murray and Calloway high schools. Murray High placed first in both boys and girls. Calloway hit some rough patches and wasn’t able to play to its full potential.
Murray’s boys had a total team score of 169. Brogan Welsh was the star player for the Tigers, ending the nine-hole event with a 36. However, he wasn’t the only one to shoot well last night.
Head coach Denise Whitaker said, “Our leaders played great. Brogan came in with that 36 and then our other boys were right there, improving behind him: Grant Whitaker with a 40, Jack Epperson 45 and Jonah Morgan 48. I’m just so proud that they keep working and improving. We definitely want to work.”
The team has set out to win All-A in two weeks, so persistent practice is essential to fulfilling their goal.
“That’s a big challenge,” Whitaker said. “There are a couple of other good teams out there, so we just wanna keep getting out here and practicing and focusing and working hard.”
Whitaker is equally as proud of her girls’ team that shot a 177.
“Mary Browder’s been gone, and she came back and shot a 40. Claire Whitaker, 37. Again, our young players, we are so proud right now. Caroline Kim, 50; Macy Saylor a 50; Jansyn Hays a 53. Those are huge scores for us.”
Whitaker attributes those scores to the amount of work her girls have been putting in and their ability to not get frustrated if they have one bad shot.
“They just keep on working, and I’m thrilled and excited to win our first match,” Whitaker said.
The overall best part of last night for Whitaker was both of her teams winning, but she still sees room for improvement.
“You don’t want those penalty strokes,” she said. “You wanna try to get to the greens in regulation. Some of our players, their shots aren’t long enough to put them in that position, but we’re working on the short game a lot. We wanna make sure that’s solid. Even putting can make or break you, so we wanna keep working on that as well.”
Brogan felt good about his short game but understands there is still room to get better.
“My short game probably helped me the most besides a few missed short putts,” Brogan said. “It was pretty good.”
Brogan was overall pleased with his performance but will be focusing on getting the little things right next time.
“I did pretty well. I had a few putts that I missed, but other than that, I thought I played pretty well,” Brogan said. “My swing was great except my driver got a little all over the place at times, but it was OK.”
Unfortunately, the Lakers were unable to leave the golf course with the same level of success last night.
Head coach Charlie Miles said, “There are two key areas that I think are crucial to golf that I think we need to work on: hitting off the tee box consistently and short game around the greens. I think those are the two most important areas in the game of golf.”
Calloway’s star golfer Ty Gallimore did not have his best round yesterday, nor did he hit near his average. He finished the ninth hole with a 42.
“Ty did well,” Miles said. “Everybody has an off day, and he had what would be called an off day. It wasn’t a bad day or a horrible day, but just an off day. He doesn’t really have those very often, but it was kinda good to get this one out of the way. It was a little off. He’ll improve. The next one will probably be better.”
Even though the scores might not be what the Lakers were hoping for, Miles was pleased with the general attitude of his team.
“I believe all my players’ spirits were good,” Miles said. “I don’t really think anybody was really, really down in the dumps. I think (they were) disappointed, as anyone would be. I think (on the positive side) was that they carried themselves well, dealt with adversity well. Everybody had the attitude of ‘there’s room for improvement’ if their scores weren’t where they wanted them to be.”
The Lakers will have the opportunity to prove that they can do better on Thursday when they play again at the Murray Country Club at 4 p.m.
“For Thursday, our goal is to always improve. Whatever their score was today, my attitude is just always try to do better, and I think all the players are gonna try to do that,” Miles said.
