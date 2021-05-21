MURRAY—Austin Peay put up four runs in the sixth inning to give them a 7-3 win over the Murray State Racers in game one of the three game series on Thursday.
Coming into the the series the Racers needed to win the series to clinch their first conference title in 30 years.
Murray State’s Shane Burns found himself with runners on first and second with two outs in the first inning.
Austin Peay cashed in the base runners with a RBI single by John McDonald to give the Governor’s an early 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the first.
The Govs pitcher Luke Brown got two quick outs before giving up a double to Brock Anderson.
The Racers found themselves in the same position as the Govs were in in the top of the inning with runners on first and second with two outs.
Murray State responded with a RBI single from Ryan Perkins to tie the game 1-1 with runners on the corners.
The Racers took the lead on a Alex Crump RBI single to give the Racers the lead 2-1.
Brennan McCullough added to the lead for the Racers on a RBI single to push the lead to 3-1 after the first inning for the Racers.
Austin Peay quickly responded in the top of the second on a TJ Foreman home run to deep center field to cut the lead to 3-2.
Burns quickly got three outs after the home run on three fly balls to get out of the inning with just the one run.
Brown in the bottom of the second for the Govs had his first three up and three down inning.
Brown started to find the strike zone recording four strikeouts in the second and third inning.
The Govs in the fourth got a lead off double. A wild pitch by Burns gave Austin Peay a runner at third with no outs.
Austin Peay cashed in on the runner on a RBI single by Foreman to tie the game 3-3 after four innings.
Brown had an efficient fifth inning throwing only six pitches to get three outs.
In the top of the sixth, Burns exited the game for the Racers.
Jake Pennington came in relief with a runner on first and no outs.
Pennington threw two balls to give the Govs a runner on first and second.
After the walk, Pennington struckout two batters before facing pinch hitter Ty DeLancey.
DeLancey hit an infield single to load the bases for Austin Peay with two outs.
Gino Avros singled to second to give the Govs the 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth.
Austin Peay extended the lead with two outs on a 2-run RBI single by Malcolm Tiller to give the Govs a 6-3 lead.
Garrett Spain for Austin Peay extended the lead to 7-3 on a RBI single.
The Govs, in the top of the seventh had the bases loaded with no outs.
Alec Whaley came in for Pennington with no outs and the bases loaded.
Whaley got two outs with force outs at home.
The Racers got out of the inning with no damage after Whaley got a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Murray State came down to their final three outs in the bottom of the ninth inning down four and looked to have another walk-off win.
The Racers got down to their final out with the bases loaded and Jake Slunder at the plate.
The Govs were able to put the game away when Slunder popped out to center. n
