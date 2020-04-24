MURRAY — After a month of head to head battles and hundreds of votes, the final results are in.
According to votes cast via Twitter and Facebook, the winner of the Greatest Moment in Racer History is...Ja Morant getting drafted second overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft.
The final matchup was split between the two polling options, with the Murray State soccer team moment pulling in the majority of votes in the Facebook poll, but Ja Morant’s moment took the majority in the Twitter poll. After tallying the two together, Morant’s moment won by 16 votes.
The point guard was the talk of the conference last year as he led the Racers to a second-straight OVC title while averaging double-digit assists.
Morant was a consensus first team All-American and was named the OVC Player of the Year. Before the season started, he was under-the-radar of a lot of teams, but by the time the season ended it was clear he would be drafted in the top five.
After the draft lottery, the Pelicans made it known they planned to take Duke star Zion Williamson, and the Grizzlies followed suit by making their intentions to draft Morant known to the public. That made June 22, 2019, a great day to be a Racer.
