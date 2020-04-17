MURRAY —It’s down to the final two. After tallying the votes, the last remaining moments in the bracket are Ja Morant getting drafted second-overall by the Memphis Grizzlies and the Racer soccer team winning three-straight OVC titles and having a 10-0 conference record for the first time in history.
In the first matchup of the Final Four, it was Morant against the 2011-12 Racer basketball team that won 23-straight games and reached #7 in the nation. Morant won in decisive fashion hauling in 64% of the vote. It’s no surprise that this moment made it to the finals, however, the same could be said for many of the moments that were in the bracket.
This moment has a few things going for it, such as recency, prestige, and school impact. With the NBA draft less than a year ago, many fans still remember what it was like seeing Morant walking across the stage and shaking hands with the NBA commissioner after getting drafted second-overall. It’s the highest a Murray State player has ever been drafted and will likely stay that way for a very long time. One could also argue that the moment will continue to have ripple effects on recruiting as the Racers continue to build the program.
In the second match of the Final Four, we had the soccer team against Pat Spurgin and her two huge wins in 1984. Spurgin won an NCAA championship and an Olympic gold medal in one year and is still regarded as one of the all-time greatest athletes at Murray State. Still, her accomplishments were not enough to defeat the soccer moment. The final tally was 70% in favor of the soccer moment as the run continued for the soccer team. This moment has a lot going for it as well. A three-year run of OVC titles, paired with the only 10-0 season in OVC history.
What’s remarkable about that 10-0 record is that soccer games can end in a draw in the regular season. In the following two years, the Racers remained undefeated in OVC play for a combined record of 25-0-5 over the three-year span. As dominant as they were during the three-year run, there is no denying how improbable and nearly impossible the 10-0 season was and now that moment is in the finals.
Voting is live online on Facebook and Twitter from Thursday, April 16, at 12 p.m. until Thursday, April 23, at 12 p.m. A winner will be announced in just one week, so be sure to vote and let your voice be heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.