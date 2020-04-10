MURRAY — We have made it to the final four in the Greatest Moment in Racer History bracket. Over the last week, voters have decided which moment to crown the champion of each region and the results are in.
In the Dunker Region, we had a matchup between two long winning streaks. The first was a streak in the 2011-12 season that saw the Racers start 23-0 and reach a ranking of #7 in the nation. They went on to finish the year 31-2 after a loss in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Marquette. The second streak was one that spanned four years, from 1996-2000, and two venues, Racer Arena and the Regional Special Events Center. During that time the Racers won 47-straight home games and had the longest active streak in the nation.
Without further ado, the winner of this matchup, as decided by your votes, is the 2011-12 team that reached #7 in the nation. The final vote wasn’t very close as the winning side pulled in 84% of the vote to just 16% for the losing side. They move on to the final four and win-or-lose will have a feature story printed within the next two weeks.
In the Racer Region, we saw two iconic moments go head-to-head. First was the Racers win over Vanderbilt in 2010 as a 13-seed over a 4-seed, but the true moment of memory was the shot hit by Danero Thomas as the clock expired. His shot recently celebrated a 10-year anniversary. The opponent in the bracket was Ja Morant’s big day as he was selected second in the NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He is the highest-drafted Racer in the history of the program and his run with Murray State put the program in the national spotlight.
The final results of the voting proved that you, the fans, preferred the NBA draft day over the shot against Vandy. Morant’s selection won in a bit of a blowout, with 68% of the vote to 32% for Thomas. Again, with a spot in the final four, there will be a feature story released in the next two weeks on this moment.
Now, on the other side of the bracket, we had the Blue Region and a matchup between a five-seed and a three-seed. First up, the three-seeded moment that came from the foot of Shane Andrus in a decisive game against Eastern Illinois. Andrus nailed a 52-yard field goal to give the Racers a share of the OVC regular-season title, and the win gave them the tiebreaker, therefore clinching a place in the FCS playoffs. That moment went against a run of excellence from the soccer pitch. The soccer team had a three-year run that saw them win three-straight OVC championships and record the first and only 10-0 conference record in OVC history.
This matchup was much closer than the others, but ultimately the soccer team’s three-year run pulled in 52% of the vote and Andrus had just 48%. That means the soccer team’s run will get a feature story and a spot in the final four.
At the bottom of the bracket, we had the Gold Region and a matchup between two Racer legends. First, it was Pat Spurgin and her accomplishments in 1984. She won an NCAA championship in air rifle and followed that up with a gold medal at the Olympics for air rifle. It’s no surprise that the rifle range at Murray State bears her name. On the other side of the matchup was another run of excellence. Led by Bennie Purcell, the tennis team at Murray State won 10-straight OVC titles in the 1980s and, just like Spurgin, the tennis courts that the Racers compete on bear his name.
The last moment in the final four is Spurgin and her pair of huge wins. Her moment drew 57% of the vote to just 43% for Purcell. Again, there will be a feature written on Spurgin that will be released in the next two weeks as a member of the final four.
The matchups are set for a spot in the finals. We’ve got 2011-12 reaching #7 in the nation going against Morant getting drafted at second overall. Then we have the soccer team’s three-straight OVC titles going against Spurgin’s NCAA and Olympic wins. Voting will be open until Thursday, April 16, at 12 p.m. and will take place online.
