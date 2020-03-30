MURRAY — The first round of voting for the Greatest Moment in Racer History came to a close Sunday at 11 a.m. after a slight extension to the deadline due to a change in print dates. As you can see in the bracket above, the second round matchups are set and the voting went live for those on the social media platforms at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
In the Dunker Region, the top-seeded Ja Morant triple-double dominated with 85% of the vote to just 15% for Ke’Shunan James. Of all of the matchups, this was the second-most lopsided.
The next matchup went to the 2011-12 team that started 23-0 and reached as high as #7 in the national rankings. The vote went 76%-24% with Morant’s 40 point game featuring 21-21 from the free throw line knocked out of contention.
That sets up a matchup between the triple-double and the team that reached #7 in the nation. On the line is a spot in the Elite 8.
Next up was a matchup between Marcus Brown’s MSU record 45-point game and the MSU record 47-game home winning streak. This one ended heavily in favor of the winning streak at 69% to 31%.
At the bottom of the region, Isaiah Canaan and his halfcourt shot claimed the win over the dual 30-point game feat. This was the most lopsided win with Canaan claiming 87% of the vote to just 13%.
The next matchup will pit Canaan against the 47-game home winning streak.
In the Racer Region, the top-seeded moment was Danero Thomas’ shot to beat Vanderbilt in the NCAA tournament and it moved on with an 80%-20% margin of defeat over the 2014-15 team’s 25 straight wins and 16-0 conference record.
Matchup number two in the region was the 2013-14 team’s CIT championship, led by Cam Payne, up against the Racers win in 2012 against St. Mary at home with Dick Vitale in attendance. This was the first real upset of the bracket as the six-seed won 61%-39%, which moved the win over St. Mary into the next round.
That means the Dickie V game will go against the one-seed moment of Danero Thomas’ shot against Vanderbilt.
Next in the region was a matchup won by Morant getting drafted second-overall in the NBA draft with 74% of the vote to just 26% for the Aubrey Reece buzzer-beater for an OVC title in 1999.
The final matchup of the Racer region pitted Popeye Jones, and his huge double-double against Michigan State in the NCAA tournament, against DT Mayes and his big 42 point game against #12 Arkansas. Jones won out with 79% of the vote to 21% and will face the moment Morant was drafted to the NBA for a shot to move into the Elite 8.
On the opposite side of the bracket, we had the Blue Region and the top-seed once again stayed alive. The 1965 double no-hitter day advanced with 76% of the vote over Paul Hickert’s 24% for his record setting 62-yard field goal.
Next was a closer matchup between Shane Andrus’ 52-yard field goal to win the OVC title in 2002 and Dave Winder’s 12 RBI day in 1986, which still stands as the Murray State record for a single-game. Andrus came away victorious with 68% of the vote to 32%.
That sets Andrus up with a matchup against the double no-hitters in the Sweet 16 round.
In the next matchup, Casey Brockman’s record day of 600 yards and seven touchdown’s was knocked off by the soccer team’s three-year run of excellence, 70%-30%.
Awaiting the soccer team will be the winner of the matchup between the Miracle in Murray and the football program’s win over #1 Western Kentucky and this one was pretty one-sided. The massive comeback win in the Miracle in Murray won the vote 71%-29%.
So, the round of 16 will feature a matchup between the Miracle in Murray and the soccer team’s three-straight OVC titles and only 10-0 conference record in OVC history.
In the Gold Region, the top-seed once again moved on. Pat Spurgin’s NCAA championship and Olympic gold in 1984 took down the volleyball team’s 37-straight sets won at home by a margin of 69%-31%.
Next was the matchup between Tamdra Lawrence and her four-straight 100 meter titles and Nick Newcomb’s hole-in-one at the OVC tournament. Lawrence ran away with it, 75%-25%.
Lawrence will face Spurgin in the Sweet 16 round.
Next was Hannah James’ perfect game against a run of championships by the tennis team in the 1980’s. The tennis team only knew how to do one thing, and that was winning, so they took down James in the tightest vote of the bracket 54%-46%.
Tied for the tightest vote was the last matchup between Linette Holmslykke and her 7-under 65 and the 2019 track team’s outdoor OVC championship. Ultimately Holmslykke came away as the winner, 54%-46%.
That puts the two smallest margin of victory moments head-to-head in the next round. The tennis team’s 10-straight OVC titles goes against Holmslykke’s once in a lifetime performance on the NCAA stage.
For the most part the bracket held true to form with the top-seeds moving on, but the biggest movers in the opening round were the Dickie V game, and three of the five-seed won their matchup against the four-seeds.
