MURRAY — Back in April, the final results of the Greatest Moment in Racer History vote came back and Ja Morant being drafted second overall to the Memphis Grizzlies earned the top spot.
By a margin of just 16 votes, Morant’s life-changing moment was tabbed the Greatest Moment in Racer History based on fan votes.
Just over a year ago, the moment took place inside of the Barclays Center in New York. The hype around Morant built into a crescendo that peaked on the night of June 20, 2019. When the Grizzlies made their much anticipated selection, Morant became the highest NBA draft pick in the history of Murray State University and the Ohio Valley Conference. The transcendence from unknown talent to NBA draft pick was complete.
Immediately after he was drafted, ESPN’s Maria Taylor was able to get an on-air interview with him and the emotions overwhelmed him.
“It feels good to be able to accomplish my dream,” Morant said. “How I got here is crazy. I know it will give a lot of people more confidence and I’m just excited.”
His journey is well-known to Racer fans, from the discovery in an auxiliary gym to the huge leap made his sophomore year. Morant will be remembered at Murray State for decades.
According to GoRacers.com, “Since 2010 ,there have been 10 players selected in the first round from schools outside the Power 5 conferences and Big East, American, Mountain West, Atlantic-10 and Gonzaga. Other players from this designated group includes: Damian Lillard, Weber State (2012), Jimmer Fredette, BYU (2011), Kenneth Faried, Morehead State (2011), Norris Cole, Cleveland State (2011), CJ McCollum, Lehigh (2013), Elfrid Payton, Louisiana-Lafayette (2014), Cameron Payne, Murray State (2015), R.J. Hunter, Georgia State (2015), Pascal Siakam, New Mexico State (2016) and Ja Morant of Murray State (2019).”
He not only made history that night but he brought the spotlight straight to Murray as he wowed the country.
As great of a college player as he was, that draft night moment was only possible because of the faith others put in Morant to succeed. They built him up and he had a confidence to his game because of it.
“I feel like if you don’t believe in yourself then who will,” Morant said. “I had the right people around me-family, coaches-and they just lifted me up and pushed me to work hard to be the best player I can be.”
In the weeks leading up to the draft, Racers head coach Matt McMahon participated in multiple interviews as he told people how the highly talented Morant had grown and why he should be a top NBA pick. In an interview with MSG Networks, McMahon said Morant was exactly the type of point guard most teams are looking for.
“I think he’s got the perfect combination of everything you would look for in a point guard,” McMahon said. “He has elite athleticism and explosiveness for the position. His basketball IQ is off the charts. I’ve always referred to him as a basketball genius because of his feel for the game and he just makes everyone around him better.”
In his sophomore season, Moran became the first player, since assists were recorded, to average over 20 points per game and 10 or more assists per game. He loved to get his teammates involved and they loved being on the court with him.
“Players love playing with him because of his ability to pass and get them the ball in the right position to score,” McMahon added. “He’s just an ultimate winner that can beat you in a lot of different ways, scoring, creating for others, his passing ability, he’s just a complete player.”
The arrival in Memphis was a blessing for Racer fans because it put Morant just three hours away. It was a perfect union and McMahon saw it coming a mile away.
McMahon took in a Grizzlies game in the spring, months before the NBA draft and that’s when it hit him that Morant might end up playing a few hours away.
“The Grizzlies weren’t having the kind of year they hoped, but they also weren’t one of the NBA’s worst teams, record-wise,” McMahon said in an interview with Michael Wallace of Grind City Media. “They didn’t think they could get Ja in the draft, and I remember thinking right then, ‘You know what? This is where Ja will end up.’”
As memorable of a moment as the draft night was, the entirety of Morant’s time at Murray State is right there with it. During his time as a Racer, the team won two OVC tournaments and made it to the NCAA tournament twice. They also picked up a win in Hartford against Marquette at the tournament, behind a triple-double from Morant.
“It’s pretty obvious he was a program changer for us,” McMahon said. “And he’ll be a franchise changer down there in Memphis.”
Once he reached the NBA, Morant continued to push himself to be the best and after the first loss of the season at Miami, Morant was focused on improving his play.
“Obviously, I came to prove myself,” Morant said to Wallace. “I’m not going to force anything. I’m just going to be Ja and do whatever I can to help my team win. It’s NBA talent. It’s going to be different; the speed, spacing and everything. But at the end of the day, it’s still basketball. You just have guys out there who are just as talented as you and very skilled. So you go out and try to learn something from those guys and get better.”
