MURRAY — We are getting close to the end with just eight moments remaining after the second round of voting for the Greatest Moment in Racer History. As usual, the voting will be done online via SurveyMonkey and links will be posted on the Murray Ledger & Times Facebook page and Twitter page. Voting for this round will run from Thursday at noon until next Thursday at noon.
Let’s review what happened in the latest round, starting with the Dunker Region. The first matchup was between Ja Morant’s triple-double in the NCAA tournament last season against Marquette and the 2011-12 Racer basketball team winning 23-straight games and earning a ranking as #7 in the nation. This one was tight, but the 55%-45% edge went to the 2011-12 team and their incredible run to start the year. That team went on to enter the NCAA tournament as an eight-seed and is the only time in Murray State history that the Racers were the better seed in a tournament game. They knocked off Colorado State in an eight vs nine game.
On the bottom side of the Dunker bracket was the tightest race possible. A 50%-50% draw between the Racers winning 47-straight home games between 1996-2000 and Isaiah Canaan hitting a half-court shot from his knees. In order to break the tie, a small panel was polled that consisted of Neal Bradley, Dave Winder, and Ed Marlowe. The final tally went 2-1 in favor of the home winning streak. That streak was the longest in the nation at the time that it was broken and spanned from the closing of Racer Arena and into the new Regional Special Events Center.
For a trip to the final four, we have a matchup between two streaks. The first saw the Racers reach their highest ranking in school history and the second was the best in the nation.
In the Racer Region, we had a couple of convincing wins. First, it was Danero Thomas’ buzzer-beater against Vanderbilt in the NCAA tournament with a 77%-23% lopsided victory over the Racers win against St. Mary in the ESPN BracketBusters game with Dickie V in attendance. Thomas’ shot celebrated a 10-year anniversary just recently and remains fresh in the mind as an all-time moment. It’s also the only one-seed still standing from the basketball side.
At the bottom of the Racer bracket was the biggest win of the round. Ja Morant’s moment as a number two pick in the NBA draft won the match against Popeye Jones’ massive performance against Michigan State in a loss at the NCAA tournament. The final tally had Morant with 85% to just 15% for Jones. Morant became the highest drafted player in school history as he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies.
So that sets up two monumental moments for a head-to-head matchup. The shot that gave the Racers a win over Vanderbilt and still to this day is talked about against Morant bringing unprecedented attention to the Racer program with his stellar play en route to becoming a top draft pick.
On the other side of the bracket, we have the Blue Region and we start with a match between a top-seeded moment and a three-seed. It’s a once in a lifetime achievement with the Murray State baseball team that recorded two no-hitters in one day against the first field goal that springs to mind when you think about Murray State football. In the end, Shane Andrus’ 52-yarder against EIU to win the OVC title won the matchup, 68%-32% and will advance to the next round.
Next was a matchup that resulted in an upset. The Murray State soccer team won three straight OVC titles and recorded a 10-0 conference record for the first time in conference history and they continued to win with this matchup. They took down the Miracle in Murray, 58%-42%, and stopped the 31-0 comeback moment right in its tracks.
That puts the winning stretch of the soccer team up against Shane Andrus’ field goal for a trip to the final four.
The Gold Region had some easy wins with the opening matchup going to Pat Spurgin and her 1984 year. She won the NCAA championship in air rifle and then followed it up by proving she wasn’t just the best in the NCAA, but the best in the world with a gold medal at the Olympics. Her moment won 83%-17% over the four years of dominance by Tamdra Lawrence in the 100-meter dash at the OVC championships.
Meeting Spurgin in the finals of the Gold Region is the Benni Purcell led tennis team’s unprecedented 10-straight OVC titles from 1980-89. The moment won handily, 75%-25% over Linnette Holmslykke’s career-best 7-under (65) during an NCAA regional round. With the pressure on, she performed at her best, but the decade of excellence won out.
That means our final matchup comes to us from the 1980s with Purcell’s tennis teams getting to face the top-seeded Pat Spurgin and her entire year of 1984. The winners of the next round of matchup will each earn a story to come within the next month that highlights what transpired and what that moment meant to fans.
