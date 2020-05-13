MURRAY — There’s more to a sports season than just athletes and coaches. In fact, one of the most important people in the grand scheme of things is the athletic director. They are the unsung hero that works behind the scenes, so it’s worth taking a look at what the high school athletic directors deal with in a typical season.
At Murray High, Ann Greenfield, a native of Calloway County, spent the past year learning the ropes for her first season in the new position. Athletics are a place of comfort for the former Murray High standout basketball player, and she has dedicated her life to several aspects of sports.
“I played softball every summer but I didn’t in high school because there wasn’t high school softball until my junior year and it was slow pitch. I have played basketball since I was able to walk,” Greenfield said. “I earned a basketball scholarship to Murray State but it wasn’t the same as playing in high school so I chose to end my athletic career. I ran track in high school. I did the high jump, ran on relay teams and did the long jump. I was state champion in the long jump my junior year. One of my surprising moments in high school was when I was nominated for homecoming queen and won. I was a total tomboy, wore sweatpants and shorts most days and never thought about stuff like that. It was neat for my peers to nominate and vote for me.”
Not only was she a standout athlete, but Greenfield also spent some time in a different aspect of sports as a high school referee. She was an official in basketball, track, and soccer and has seen every side of sports, including coaching.
Since 2002, she has been teaching in the Murray Independent School District. So with all of her experience and the position of athletic director opening up, Superintendent Coy Samons, knew exactly who he wanted to fill the position.
“I got a text message from Mr. Samons wanting to talk with me,” Greenfield said. “I was scared because I thought I had done something wrong. He asked me would I be interested in becoming the new AD…I was in absolute shock. It never crossed my mind, but it is a dream job for me. I have been involved with athletics my entire life. I could not turn it down. A job offer like this would probably never come around again. I mean, to be on the front lines of a job at a school that I have been a part of for almost 25 years was a no-brainer. I accepted.”
It wasn’t any easy transition as there are many things that go on behind the scenes and now she was the person making all of the calls. That led to long hours and lots of learning.
“When I started (Nov. 4), the football team was getting ready to play Caldwell County in the playoffs,” Greenfield said. “I literally hit the ground running from day one. I have learned a lot in the almost five months I have been AD. I had about 50 sticky notes on my desk of things I needed to do my first day on the job, on top what came through my door. My first month I worked 17-18 hour days to learn the ropes. I didn’t care. I wanted to learn all I could.”
Some of the things she had to learn included Redbook, a system used by Kentucky schools to track finances, the procedures for hiring a coach, and how to manage the athletic department budget.
“I had to learn about Redbook, so I want to thank Sarah Kaeigi for telling me what I can and can’t do when it comes to the monetary side of things,” Greenfield said. “I learned about the hoops you have to jump through when you hire a new coach, so I want to especially thank Deb Walker for answering the numerous questions I had. I had to learn about the day-to-day dealings for our athletic budget, and I want to thank Julie Stone. She has been wonderful and I am sure she is tired of me asking questions, but is wonderful to work with. She keeps me straight and makes me laugh daily. There are so many people I want to thank that have made the transition smooth, but I feel if I name them all, I will leave someone out. So to everyone, thank you.”
Some others that help out include, but are not limited to, Jim Baurer, who she sadi was vital to her transition, Michael Conley, who helped with middle school basketball supervision, Dior Curtis and Heath Walls, who both assist with sports supervision in the spring and fall, Teresa Butler, Bob Horne, Mark English and Trinity Campbell.
The day-to-day dealings for an athletic director includes items like scheduling, officials, paperwork, placing orders and the list goes on.
“The experience has been great and with each day comes a new challenge,” Greenfield said. “I usually have a list of 10 or so things I need to get done that day, but I normally get about two of those finished because of what comes up in any given hour. Schedule changes, getting officials ready for the night, preparing for basketball games, checking physicals, checking required paperwork for coaches, checking required certifications for coaches, ordering numerous things for any athlete or coach, updating multiple calendars and I can go on and on. You name it, I have to do it, but it is okay, because I love doing it. It is the pinnacle job for me.”
Greenfield is still fairly new in the position and the spring sports season was going to be the first full sports season for her but COVID-19 put a stop to things.
“Winter sports preparation started before I came on the job, but preparing for baseball, softball, tennis, track and middle school soccer kept me busy,” Greenfield said. “Preparing for these sports, for me, started around the end of December. I spent a lot of the time making sure every student-athlete had an updated physical. I checked and confirmed schedules and rosters with coaches. I helped with transportation requests when needed. I made sure all coaches had current required training and certifications (CPR, sports specific courses,etc.), and I made a supervision schedule. I had to make sure several coaches had all the required training and documents on file with our board office.”
It takes a lot of dedication to do the job the right way and Greenfield has been all-in since taking the job in November. Her calendar stays full and she stays busy with a zillion things to do each week. Regardless of how busy she gets or how much she has to get done, she can still be found at just about every Murray High sporting event with a huge smile on her face and cheering from the sidelines for the Tigers.
“I am directly involved with all sports and not just the high school,” Greenfield said. “I have a large calendar in my office of the entire sports calendar. If there is a blank on a day, it is always a Wednesday or Sunday. I am at all home games or matches and have made it to about 99% of the away high school events. I help with middle school and high school.”
There’s plenty to be said about working in a job that you love because then the time spent doesn’t feel like work, and Greenfield is lucky enough to be in a position that she truly loves.
“The most challenging thing is being organized with time management,” Greenfield said. “I have to prioritize everything. Everything is important, but a lot of things need to be done ‘right now’ and on any given day there are 10 ‘right now’ things. I make it work. If I don’t finish the work in my office, it goes home with me. It is part of the job. My job never ends at 3:10 p.m., and I am okay with that. I love everything about this job.”
Another major aspect of the job involves following KHSAA guidelines for eligibility of athletes and ensuring coaches are comfortable and taken care of so that they can focus on their job.
“My main job is to make sure everyone follows KHSAA by-laws,” Greenfield said. “I check grades weekly. I check behavior. I check to make sure if the coaches need anything. That is the first thing I asked the coaches, ‘What can I do to help you, so all you have to do is coach?” All of our coaches are passionate about their sport and their players. They are energetic and want their student-athletes to succeed. I have been blessed to work with a great group of coaches.”
It’s not everyday someone fits a job so perfectly, but Greenfield seems to be the best fit that Murray High could’ve hoped for when they needed a new athletic director. She knows it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and she is making the most of it and does it for the students, the staff and the fans.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Greenfield said. “A big thanks goes out to the Murray High fan base. They get crazy sometimes at ballgames. but they are just passionate about Murray High sports as they should be.”
