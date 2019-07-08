MEMPHIS— Multiple offseason moves for the Memphis Grizzlies became official over the weekend, with several trades being processed by the NBA.
The deal involving Mike Conley brought in Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, draft rights to Darius Bazley and a future first round draft pick. Two parts of that trade are already headed elsewhere as the Grizzlies sent Korver to the Phoenix Suns and Bazley heads to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for draft rights to Brandon Clarke.
Clarke (6-8, 215) appeared in 37 games (36 starts) as a junior at Gonzaga last season and averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.16 steals and 3.16 blocks in 28.1 minutes. The 22-year-old led the nation in both field goal percentage (68.7 percent) and blocks (117), and he was one of four finalists for the 2018-19 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Clarke was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after playing his first two collegiate seasons at San Jose State University. The 2018-19 All-America Third Team selection helped guide Gonzaga to the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA Tournament and set a school tournament-record with 36 points on 15-of-18 shooting in a victory over Baylor in the second round.
Allen (6-5, 198) saw action in 38 games (two starts) as a rookie for Utah last season and averaged 5.6 points in 10.9 minutes. The 23-year-old also started all 12 of his NBA G League appearances with the Salt Lake City Stars and averaged 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.00 steals in 30.6 minutes while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 41.0 percent from three-point range and 73.5 percent from the free throw line.
Crowder (6-6, 235) has appeared in 543 regular season games (244 starts) over seven seasons with Dallas, Boston, Cleveland and Utah and holds career averages of 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. A native of Villa Rica, Georgia, the 28-year-old Marquette product is one of only 10 forwards to record at least three-pointers and 500 steals since he entered the league as the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
The Phoenix Suns trade sent guard Jevon Carter and Korver from the Grizzlies in exchange for forward Josh Jackson, guard De’Anthony Melton, the Suns’ 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2021 second-round pick.
Jackson (6-8, 207) has appeared in 156 games (64 starts) in two NBA seasons and has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.99 steals in 25.3 minutes since he was selected by the Suns with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old San Diego, California native has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team and was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year during his lone season at the University of Kansas.
Melton (6-4, 200) saw action in 50 games (31 starts) and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.36 steals in 19.7 minutes last season as a rookie for the Suns. Originally selected by the Houston Rockets with the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft after his freshman season at USC, the 21-year-old North Hollywood, California native also recorded 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.50 steals in 35.5 minutes in six NBA G League games with the Northern Arizona Suns.
A busy offseason could still hold some fireworks for the Grizzlies who also added Andre Iguodala from the Golden State Warriors as well as a first round pick. Whether the Grizzlies keep Iguodala or trade him is yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.