MEMPHIS — As the NBA restart nears, Ja Morant is as healthy as he’s ever been since undergoing knee surgery prior to his rookie season.
The former Murray State Racer and favorite for the Rookie of the Year award, said he has added 12-pounds during the break and feels like his knee has responded well to the break.
”My knee’s feeling way better — no pain,” Morant said during a virtual media availability Thursday. “I actually feel like I’m leaving the floor easier and jumping higher. I’ve just been taking this time to focus on my body, make sure everything’s feeling good, so when I go out and play, I’ll be fine.”
All in all, the break may have provided the rookie a chance to recover while also getting stronger physically. He has been involved in some pickup basketball games in the Memphis area over the last few weeks and said he’s seen a noticeable difference.
“I’m stronger, can absorb contact and those things,” Morant said. “I’m able to use my body more, get through different screens. That’s what I was looking to build going to Orlando, to be able to do the things that I’ve been doing before, but better.”
With the restart set to take place on July 31 for the Grizzlies, Morant hopes to keep his team firmly in the playoff race. As it stands now, the Grizzlies are the eight-seed, but the general consensus from most national media members is that the New Orleans Pelicans can and should overtake the Grizzlies.
All of that negative talk has done the same thing to Morant that the doubters did when he was underrated coming out of high school—it has created a fire to prove them wrong.
“We’ve been motivated by the doubters all season long,” Morant said. “We’ll just go out and continue to play our game; don’t live and die by the game. Just play together and try to come out with the win. We’ve been doing that. We’re in the 8 position right now, so going into Orlando, it’s just more motivation, fuel to our fire.”
The Grizzlies will tip-off the eight game restart on July 31 against the Portland Trailblazers at 3 p.m. CST in Orlando.
