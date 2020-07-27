MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies announced the team’s broadcast schedule for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, which features all eight seeding games on FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Grizzlies. All games televised on the network also will be available on the FOX Sports GO app. All telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE presented by Ford & your Mid-South Ford Dealers, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.
The Grizzlies’ 2020 stretch run presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Ford & your Mid-South Ford Dealers will begin Friday, July 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Grizzlies LIVE.
