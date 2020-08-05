ORLANDO — As the NBA season has resumed inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Memphis Grizzlies have not been able to come away with a win in three tries.
At the start of the eight-game schedule, the Grizzlies held a 3.5 game lead for the eighth-seed, but after the 0-3 start, the lead has decreased to two games. What’s worse is the three losses have come against teams currently behind them in the standings.
The restart began with the Grizzlies taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on July 31. That game took an overtime period to decide and the final score was 140-135 in favor of the Blazers. Defense seemed to be an issue for the Grizzlies as they allowed the Blazers to shoot 43% from the floor and couldn’t contain CJ McCollum, with 33 points, or Damian Lillard, 29 points, as they led the offense of Portland.
For the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the team with 33 points and Ja Morant added 22 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.
Game two was against the San Antonio Spurs and it came down to the wire much like the first game. Ultimately the Spurs pulled ahead to win the game 108-106. The final points came from a pair of free throws with one second left that gave the Spurs the win.
Morant flirted with a triple-double in the loss with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but his efforts weren’t enough. Jackson Jr. added 21 points in the loss.
In the third game since the restart, the Grizzlies faced the new Orleans Pelicans and once again found themselves on the losing side. It was the largest margin of loss since the restart with the Pelicans winning 109-99.
Morant struggled to find any rhythm offensively in this one and finished 5-21 from the floor with 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
After the game, Morant said that the team still has a lead in the playoff race so there’s no need to panic.
“We lost our first three, but we’ve got five more to play,” Morant said in the postgame press conference via Zoom. “So that’s what our focus is on right now. We will learn from these first three and attack our few games. There’s no really pressure on us at all.”
In each of the losses, the Grizzlies had moments where they didn’t play up to their own standards. They struggled to score or to defend and in each game those moments came in the first half.
“We’ve got to play all four quarters,” Morant said. “We are a good second half team, but two quarters isn’t going to win a basketball game. We’ve just got to find a way to play all 48 minutes and we will be able to come out with wins.”
The Grizzlies have games against the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Boston and Milwaukee left on their schedule. Although they maintain a slight lead in the playoff race, they will need to string together a couple opf wins in this final stretch in order to reach the playoffs this year.
They will tip-off today at 1:30 p.m. against the Jazz as they look for theior first bubble win. The Jazz are led by former Louisville star Donovan Mitchell who is averaging 24 points per game.
