Haney earns promotion to cornerbacks coach

MURRAY - Murray State Football announced the promotion of Cameron Haney. Haney will serve as the cornerbacks coach for the Racers beginning in 2023 after working as a graduate assistant for the previous two seasons.
"Cam has proven over the past two years on our staff that he is ready to be a full time coach," said Head Coach Dean Hood. "He is above his age in the way he carries himself on & off the field and he has shined as a recruiter, communicator and teacher of the game."
A native of Los Angeles, California, Haney played cornerback at Utah State and amassed 28 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and 110 tackles in his career with the Aggies.
Haney helped lead the MSU defensive backs in his time as a graduate assistant as the group compiled 14 interceptions and nearly 80 pass breakups since 2021. Additionally, he coached one Racer to All-Conference honors in his tenure as a graduate assistant.
He also helped bring in the highest rated recruiting class in program history in the 2023 signing class.
"I am very thankful and blessed for this opportunity," Haney said. "I'm excited and ready to work! Go Racers!"
The Racers will open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 2 when they host Presbyterian.
Season tickets are on-sale now for the 2023 season and can be purchased by visiting goracers.com/fbtix or calling the Murray State Athletics Ticket Office at (270) 809-3000. To renew your current season tickets, visit goracers.com/fbrenew. The renewal deadline is June 30.
