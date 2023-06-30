Haney earns promotion to cornerbacks coach
Haney

MURRAY - Murray State Football announced the promotion of Cameron Haney. Haney will serve as the cornerbacks coach for the Racers beginning in 2023 after working as a graduate assistant for the previous two seasons.

"Cam has proven over the past two years on our staff that he is ready to be a full time coach," said Head Coach Dean Hood. "He is above his age in the way he carries himself on & off the field and he has shined as a recruiter, communicator and teacher of the game."

