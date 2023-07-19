MURRAY — T.J. Hargrove and Matt McReynolds shot back-to-back 60s this weekend to the win the fifth annual Jimmy Sullivan Two-Man Open by four strokes this weekend at the Murray Country Club with a two-day total of 120.
Hargrove and McReynolds were part of a three-way tie at 60 entering Sunday’s play, but were the only duo to match their first day total with the course playing at its full yardage of 6348 yards.
Carver Lawson and David Buckingham finished second at 124 (61-63) after an eagle on par 4 6th hole on Saturday while Brian Epperson and O.J. Lancaster finished third at 125 (63-62).
A total of 46 teams participated. MCC officials said several players remarked on improvements made in the course over the last few years. The club maintenance crew were able to get the course ready for challenging play Sunday despite a heavy rain storm Saturday afternoon.
Graham Crouch and Steve Cope won the first flight at 129 (66-63), while Garrett Seay and Houston Lancaster were two strokes back at 131 (65-66). John Purdom and Dave Reeves finished at 65-67 (132).
Witt and George Bell won the second flight with a 134 (69-65), while Bill Davis and Mark Blankenship took second with a 135, besting third-place finishers Fred Drury and Larry Crick on a count back.
Third flight winners Aaron Whitaker and Ryan Haverstock with a 144, followed by Brady David and Drew Davis with a 145 and Chris Jones and Gary Brown with a 147.
The four flight winners took part in the $1,000 David Taylor Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge Shootout, playing the No. 3 524 yard par 5 as a par 3 from different tees. Crouch and Cope chipped in for the win.
