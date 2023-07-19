MURRAY — T.J. Hargrove and Matt McReynolds shot back-to-back 60s this weekend to the win the fifth annual Jimmy Sullivan Two-Man Open by four strokes this weekend at the Murray Country Club with a two-day total of 120. 

Hargrove and McReynolds were part of a three-way tie at 60 entering Sunday’s play, but were the only duo to match their first day total with the course playing at its full yardage of 6348 yards. 

