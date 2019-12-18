MURRAY — It was a battle of two big-time scorers last night inside of Taylor Gymnasium as Grant Whitaker and Zion Harmon went back and forth in the 69-55 win for Marshall County.
Harmon, a heavily recruited junior point guard, dropped 29 points in the win and at times seemed to move at a different speed than everyone else on the court. However, there was one player that matched his play, at least in offensive output, and that was Whitaker.
The freshman was more than up for the challenge and finished the night with 24 points. Through five games he’s averaging over 20 points per game and has filled in the void left by the injuries to Hunter Utley and Tommy Waldrop, but against Marshall County, it wasn’t enough.
Head coach Dior Curtis said the loss doesn’t change much for the Tigers as they continue to work towards a District championship.
“The next two are the ones that count. That’s what we told our guys,” Curtis said. “We’ve only got to win the next two (district) games by one point each and we’ll be the district champs, so that’s our goal, to play Calloway at our home, and then play Marshall at Marshall. It’s going to be two tough games but all we’ve got to do is win both of those games by one point each.”
The Tigers opened the game on an 8-2 run that included an emphatic chase down block by Darius Duffy, but the Marshals responded with a 12-1 run of their own. In the midst of the run, Harmon seemed to flip a switch as he dictated the flow on the offensive end. He scored and assisted on several baskets and by the end of the first quarter he had seven points and his team held a six-point lead. In the second quarter, the Tigers clawed back to within two but had a rough stretch before halftime that allowed the Marshals to build a double-digit lead.
“We felt like we played well in spurts,” Curtis said. “There was about a three-minute segment in the second quarter that we gave them some cushion and when you’re trying to catch up, you’ve got to get to the free-throw line and do some things well, make some free throws, get some steals. They handled our pressure pretty well tonight and they made free throws down the stretch.”
Curtis said his team failed to adjust to having the lead, and instead continued to push and that speed led to some mistakes and bad decisions.
“We turned the ball over and took some quick shots that were uncharacteristic of our guys at that point and we’ve got to realize what Marshall was trying to do to us defensively, and just settle down and have some patience,” Curtis said. “When you’ve got a lead you’ve got to play a little bit slower and more methodical, and choose when you’re going to drive to the basket and make some passes and shoot some different shots.”
One thing that changed during that stretch was the defensive assignment that the Marshals put on Whitaker. They made a switch it have Bryce Flatt face guard him and it slowed the offense down just enough for Marshall to pull away.
“I feel like he just tried to interrupt me and get me off my game, in a way,” Whitaker said. “Not let me do what I do and he did a good job, but we kept fighting and working to do what we can.”
Headed into the game, the Tigers focused a lot on what they planned to do on the offensive side of the ball, but the plan didn’t work out.
“We worked on offense all week and what we wanted to do to score inside with Darius and get good looks at the rim, and try to knock shots down like we’ve done all year,” Whitaker said. “But, sadly they weren’t falling and we just tried to keep doing what we know how to do and what was working all year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.