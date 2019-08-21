MURRAY — At one point last night there was extreme doubt that the game would even be played, but the Lakers and the Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman waited out the storms and played to a 3-3 draw behind dual hat tricks.
The Lakers were led in scoring by Jarrett Darnell’s three goals, including one in the 3rd minute that put them up 1-0.
“Bo just played it right where it needed to be,” Darnell said. “I got a good touch on it and put it past the goalie.”
On the other side, senior striker Jackson Mundy had a solid night. His three goals netted him a hat trick as well and his final goal with just under eight minutes left tied the game.
The back and forth game saw the Lakers take the initial lead before being tied eight minutes later. Then, Mundy hit a vicious strike with the left foot from about 30 yards out to put the Blue Tornado up by one.
“We were prepped that he’s got an unbelievable left foot,” Lakers head coach Evan Pierce said. “I told my team 30 (yards0 and in we need to push him to his right and we, unfortunately, dove in for a tackle which allowed him to cut to his left foot and then he hit a good shot.”
With the lead gone, it didn’t take long for Calloway to respond to the deficit. Mervin Tovar sent the kickoff into the 18-yard box and Darnell tracked it down but was fouled in the process earning a penalty kick.
“Mervin was playing it long on the kickoff so I was running for it and I stopped, but the goalie came and pushed me in the back,” Darnell said. “I was going to go left (with the penalty kick) but I accidentally hit it right down the middle and luckily the ball was wet and it went through his hands.”
The Lakers then took the lead with under 15 minutes left to play after another opportunistic goal by Darnell.
“The ball just got away and I was able to get a touch on it and hit it past the keeper because he wasn’t expecting it,” Darnell said.
Mundy wasn’t to be outdone as he tied the game with eight minutes to go.
“Obviously it’s a very experienced team we were playing against,” Pierce said. “We need to learn from this game because a few have to change. Communication between the team and desire to step to balls, stuff like that.”
The big bright spot on the night was clearly the play of Darnell and he has stepped up big for the Lakers with senior forward Deni Salas sidelined with an injury to his right quad.
“With Deni out, we have to have a few guys in different places and change a few things around, but through the first three games he’s (Darnell) been our guy,” Pierce said. “But, any given night anyone can score.”
