EDWARDSVILLE, IL — Every week there seems to be a new hurdle that the Murray State women’s basketball team has to jump in order to get a win and stay in the hunt for the eighth-seed in the OVC tournament.
This week it was an injury to starting point guard, and leading scorer, Macey Turley.
Without her, the turnovers racked up but they overcame the adversity once again with a 70-61 win over SIUE and stayed in the eighth standings ahead of Morehead State.
“The last thing I said to them before we took the floor was, ‘Win, lose or draw, we are okay. We are okay. We are going to go out there and we are going to have the opportunity to play the game we love and we are going to give our best effort,’” head coach Rechelle Turner said.
That effort led to the first road win of the season in conference play for the Racer, and without Turley the lineup was reshuffled once again. Alexis Burpo moved into the point guard position and that essentially removed a rebounder from the paint. To make up for the loss, Laci Hawthorne upped her game and picked up the slack.
She finished the game with a team-high in points (20) and rebounds (17). The rebound total was a career-high and it came exactly when it was needed most.
“I was just trying to tell the team, ‘We’ve got to push through and do it for Macey if we are doing it for anybody,’” Hawthorne said. “Just because she’s out doesn’t mean we can’t keep it going. We’ve just got to play for her now.”
Burpo finished with just eight points and nine rebounds but worked as the primary ball handler for all 40 minutes of the game as she never came out. That didn’t stop her from pushing the pace of the game either. Fatigue never seemed to set in for the sophomore.
“Alexis only knows one gear, so of course she goes, goes, goes. You just got to understand that’s who she is and that’s what she knows. She is used to going as fast as she can and creating for others,” Turner said. “I know there were a lot of times she was looking around like, ‘Where is she (Turley)’ and that’s easy to do. It was just an outstanding and gutsy job by her (Burpo) and she’s just a kid that will do anything for you and for her team.”
With no Turley, Reagan Blackburn stepped into the starting lineup and she was great as well. She finished with 12 points and two rebounds while shooting 4-9 from the three-point line. Lex Mayes also finished with 12 points, and Macie Gibson scored 13 points to go along with nine rebounds.
With the depth of the team dwindling even more, they played as a unit and came away with the most important win of the season to date.
“I feel like we’re starting to gel and we’ve just got to fix the little things that we are messing up on in practice,” Hawthorne said. “I feel like it will come. I don’t think we’re going to fold. I feel good about our team.”
With Morehead State also winning Saturday, the Racers and Eagles remained tied for eighth place in the OVC standings. However, Murray State currently holds the tiebreaker. Still, the next two games will continue to shake things up and the Racers know they hold their own destiny in their hands. Win out and they will be in the tournament.
“We have to get these kids home and get them some rest and then try to go to the drawing board and see what we are going to try to do against Eastern Kentucky,” Turner said. “The only thing on our mind is trying to put these players in the best position to win and we will be at home. We draw a lot of energy at home and it will give us more time to come together as a staff to get more things in place to help our players.”
The Racers return home Thursday for their final two games of the regular season. Murray State will open the final week with Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by a 5 p.m. meeting with Austin Peay Saturday.
