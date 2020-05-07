MURRAY — Calloway County Laker and Murray High Tiger fans had the stands of Stewart Stadium filled and were sitting on the edge of their seats, watching the most attended football game of the year. It was the Crosstown Classic. All of the good-natured trash talk and back-and-forth between the Dawg Pound and the Rat Pack had taken place. All that was left was to see who would be this years’ victor.
Except, the crowd would soon learn that there would be no victor that day. Gray clouds began to flood the sky, and then a downpour drenched the field.
Fans stood there crushed as they watched the team colors they had so carefully painted on their faces be washed away.
The football players began to gather below the stadium bleachers.
Suddenly, one voice rang out above all the others.
“Just a small-town girl, living in a lonely world,” one of Calloway County’s offensive lineman, Colby Culver, belted out the iconic song “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.
Soon, everyone in Stewart Stadium was singing along.
“Don’t stop believing, hold on to that feeling.”
That moment showcased a true example of Culver’s personality. Even when things didn’t go as planned, he was still able to find joy in every moment. His joy was so contagious that he was even able to put a stadium full of devastated and soaking wet fans into joyful mood.
Culver is a walking representative of what it really means to be a Calloway County Laker. He proved that over and over again throughout his four-year athletic career at Calloway High, and will now be proving so again, as he becomes an official assistant coach for the football team this season.
Culver’s career in athletics began at the age of three. He played for a T-ball team that his father coached.
It wasn’t until the seventh grade that Culver began playing football, but from that moment, he never looked back. His senior year he led his team with 72 tackles.
“My greatest accomplishment in football was people knowing that I was there to take heads off when we played them,” Culver said.
By the time he graduated, Culver had totaled 177 tackles.
But Culver wasn’t just a single sport athlete. In addition to his football career, he threw shot put for the track team and was also a captain of the wrestling team.
He joined the wrestling team as a freshman and his natural talent combined with astonishing work ethic led him to a nearly undefeated season his senior year.
That year, Culver traveled to several states and still no opponent was found to challenge him. He won Region 1 and headed to state. There, Culver made it all the way to the finals match and came just shy of first place.
After graduating, Culver committed to playing college football, but that summer, God showed Culver that He had a different plan in mind.
“It was to impact lives and be able to give back to the community that had given so much to me,” he said.
Culver had already been coaching the wrestling’s Little League team alongside coach Chris McWherter, but for the last three years, he has been coaching the Little League football program with Josh Smith.
Just this past year, Culver landed the head coaching position of the middle school wrestling team.
Now, he is thrilled for his next opportunity: to help out the high school football team’s line backers and running backs.
“It’s an unbelievable experience,” Culver said. “I can’t thank Coach Chris Champion enough for giving me the opportunity to coach with the guys that coached me and also be able to coach the kids that looked up to me when they were in middle school.”
Culver played on the offensive line during his career and was also a line backer. He is excited to share what knowledge he acquired with the kids this season.
“I’m able to tell kids where to shoot the gaps, how to read plays, how to read the offensive line and know what play it is,” he said.
There’s no place Culver would rather be than right here in the Calloway County community.
“It’s just the bond of everybody,” he said. “Everybody comes out to the games regardless of whether it’s football, basketball, baseball, wrestling meets, or other things. There’s always a great support of fans and people who want to be a part of the sports community.”
Culver wants to stick around here as long as possible, but his dream is to one day be a head coach.
“If a head coaching job does open up somewhere, regardless if it’s football or wrestling, I would take it,” he said. “I would love to be a head coach at some point in my life.”
But for now, Culver is holding on to that Laker feeling and is content with the opportunity that is laid before him this upcoming season as an assistant coach for Calloway.
“I can’t thank the Lord enough for giving me the opportunity and giving me the health to be able to do this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.