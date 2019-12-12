MURRAY — It wasn’t very long ago that Carson Chapman was diagnosed with leukemia and battled subsequent heart issues, which led to him missing out on his junior year of basketball.
Now just a few years later, younger brother Jackson Chapman is in a medical predicament of his own.
He was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which is a genetic disease of the heart.
According to MayoClinic.org, “Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for your heart to pump blood to the rest of your body. It can lead to heart failure.”
It all started during the summer when their mother went in for a checkup. During the checkup, a heart issue was discovered and upon further testing, it was determined that it was likely genetic, which put her children at risk.
The next order of business was to get Jackson checked out. The initial test showed some slight irregularities but wasn’t anything that concerned the doctor enough to end Jackson’s sports career.
“With my heart condition, it’s called asymptomatic, which means I don’t show any symptoms,” Jackson said. “So, in July, I got my heart function tested at 55%, so the whole month of August I worked out, I was scrimmaging with the guys, and I didn’t feel a single thing. So I went back on August 30, and they told me that it’s at 35%. It dropped 20% in a month, and then they shut me down for three months. So I thought, ‘OK. I still have a chance of coming back.’ I go to my next visit in Louisville and they have their special doctors there and they told me, ‘You need to not play at all this year.’”
“I felt fine, and I still feel fine. It’s just one of those things that you can’t really control,” Jackson said.
The drastic change resulted in some tough news. Like his brother, Jackson had to miss his junior year of basketball. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to be in a position like that at such a young age, but he has handled it like an adult with maturity and intelligence. Part of that comes from being around when Carson was going through a similar situation.
“He wanted to play with a heart monitor on, but I feel like that would kind of mess with my play, so I decided I’m not going to risk it because even with a heart monitor on, he could still collapse on the court,” Jackson said. “Going into this year, early February was the earliest I was going to come back, like earliest, earliest, and they said that I would have to play with a heart monitor on and I did not want to do that and I thought, ‘The season is almost over in February, so let’s just take this year off,’ and that’s what the Louisville doctors told me too.”
For the Lakers, this resulted in the removal of one of their key players on the court before the season started. He isn’t the most athletically gifted player or the best shooter, but what he does offer is an incredible basketball IQ and leadership. As the “coach on the floor,” he was the player that would see things and relay them in real-time, making adjustments when necessary and keeping his teammates engaged on both ends of the floor.
“Last year, I considered myself a coach on the court because I wasn’t the best scorer or most athletic, but I could talk to the guys and we could do stuff together,” Jackson said. “Now I’m like the player-coach on the bench. I’m always going to support them. I’m going to go to every game and every practice, so even though I’m not playing this year, I’m still going to be a part of this team because it’s going to be something special and I want to be a part of it.”
“He’s the type of kid you want your kid to grow up and be like,” Lakers head coach Brad Cleaver said. “As a player, being so positive, and being a leader on the court, and that vocal leadership that he brings to our team, we are going to miss that. But, a kid like him is on the sidelines and he’s leading on the sidelines. It’s very noticeable. He knows everything that’s going on and knows where guys are supposed to be … My heart breaks for him because I know how hard he worked over the summer but I can’t say enough about how tough he is and how tough mentally he is, to be mature enough to find a positive in this scenario and he’s done it. I’m learning a lot from him myself.”
When the news first hit, it was tough on Jackson, as one could imagine. As Cleaver said, the kid had put in so much work in the offseason to improve and was ready to be a vital part of this year’s team.
“The thing that really killed my vibe was that this summer, I gained muscle weight and lost the fat,” Jackson said. “I worked on my shot so much this summer, and summer ball I played the best basketball I’ve ever played and then to get told I can’t play just shot me in the heart.”
Although he will miss the season on the court, the most important thing to remember may be that a high school basketball game is not worth risking one’s life, and sometimes coincidences can uncover vital health knowledge. Had his mother never found out in the first place, there wouldn’t be any reason to get Jackson tested.
“The chances of me collapsing are very high right now if I do anything physical,” Jackson said. “Running, lifting, push-ups, that’s stuff I can’t do anymore, so it’s been really hard for me to stay in shape because that’s how I worked out was basketball, and now I can’t do that. I’ve been really having to watch what I eat and make sure that I don’t gain so much weight that I lost this summer.”
If the doctors give him clearance, he plans to return next season for his senior year.
