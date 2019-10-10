MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer defender Izzy Heckman has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as released by the OVC on Tuesday.
Heckman’s first career goal came in a pivotal moment on Friday, as the junior from Powder Springs, Georgia netted the game-winner in the 90th minute of the Racers’ 2-1 victory over Morehead State. The defender played a key role in all facets of the game, anchoring a defense that surrendered just two shots on target, while leading the offense with five shots (four on target) of her own. Heckman also logged all 101 minutes in Sunday’s overtime victory over Eastern Kentucky, recording one shot in the attack while holding the Colonels to just one goal on the day.
Heckman becomes the first Racer defender to garner a player of the week honor this season, as teammate Karsyn Hasch was previously the most-recent Murray State defender to receive the award - doing so on October 2nd of the 2018 season.
The Racers return to action on Friday when they travel to Cookeville, Tennessee for a Friday night contest against Tennessee Tech – kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.
