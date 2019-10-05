Playing in their first OVC road match of the season, Murray State women's soccer kept the momentum rolling against Morehead State, improving to 4-0 against conference opponents after Izzy Heckman's 90th minute goal propelled the Racers to a 2-1 victory over the Eagles in Morehead, Kentucky.
Senior Miyah Watford would continue her goal-scoring rampage when she converted a penalty kick in the 27th minute for Murray State's first goal of the day. Her team-high eleventh goal of the season via the penalty came after Watford was fouled just inside the penalty area when she ran onto a ball played by Emma Heise.
Murray State would hold a 1-0 lead at halftime, but the Racers' explosive attack was consistently knocking at the door through the first 45 minutes, outshooting the Eagles 11-2 overall (7-0 on target) at the halftime break.
The Racers had a chance to double their lead in the 68th minute when they were awarded a second penalty kick, but could not convert as the score would remain 1-0 in favor of Murray State with just over 20 minutes left to play.
Despite having limited opportunities, Morehead State would capitalize on a chance in the 87th minute, finding the net after a scramble in front of the goal drew the game level at 1-1 with just minutes left in regulation.
While the score line shifted, the momentum would stay with the Racers as they continued to attack in the closing stages. With the game surely headed for overtime, Murray State put together a final attacking run courtesy of defender Izzy Heckman. Dribbling from left to right, the junior from Powder Springs, Georgia became the hero when her strike in the 90th minute found the back of the net as her first career goal secured a 2-1 Racer victory as Murray State extended their winning streak to four games since beginning Ohio Valley Conference play.
"I think tonight was just as good as the last three…sometimes chance go in, and today they didn't. I think Morehead did a fantastic job on the defensive end. They got stuck in and made it hard for us. We knew they weren't going away, but I think the thing that I'm most proud about is, giving up a goal with three minutes left, we just turned around and put it back on them," said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
Murray State posted a season-high 17 shots on goal, while surrendering just two, as Murray State has now outscored opponents 17-2 through their first four games against OVC opponents.
The Racers (7-5, 4-0) will return to action on Sunday when they take on Eastern Kentucky on the road in Richmond. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.
