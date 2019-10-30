MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer defender Izzy Heckman, and goalkeeper Jamie Skarupsky, have both received Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honors, as released by the OVC on Tuesday.
Heckman played an instrumental part in preserving two shutouts over the weekend as the Racers earned a 3-0 victory over Belmont on Friday, and a 1-0 triumph over Eastern Illinois on Sunday. She helped hold the Bruins to just four shots on goal, and then proceeded to limit the Panthers to just two shots on target. Additionally, the Powder Springs, Georgia native was consistently involved in the attack, making numerous runs forward and sending quality services into dangerous areas to create strong offensive opportunities. She also recorded a shot on goal in Sunday’s match against Eastern Illinois.
As for Skarupsky, she earned a pair of clean sheets over the weekend, blanking two conference opponents to notch her first shutouts in a Racer uniform. The Robbinsville, New Jersey native recorded four saves in rainy conditions in Murray State’s 3-0 victory over Belmont on Friday, before collecting two more saves in her side’s 1-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Sunday.
Heckman lands the award for the second time this season, doing so for the first time on October 8th after she netted the game-winning goal in the Racers’ 2-1 victory over Morehead State.
For Skarupsky, she garners the honor for the first time in her career, and also becomes the first Murray State goalkeeper to be recognized since Alex Steigerwald last got the nod on October 2nd of the 2018 season.
The Racers will return to action on November 8th, when they begin their quest for a third-straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in the semifinal match of the OVC Tournament - hosted in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
