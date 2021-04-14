MURRAY—Murray State women’s soccer freshman Audrey Henry has been named an NCAA Division-I Top 100 Freshman according to Top Drawer Soccer’s mid-season rankings. .
Coming in at #98, the Nicholasville native is one of only two Racers to play all 907 minutes this season, and has anchored a back line that has recorded three clean sheets on the way to securing an OVC regular-season championship.
The Racer defense ranks third in the OVC in goals against per game, conceding just 0.90 on average in 2020-21.
The Racers will return to action on Thursday as they take on Southeast Missouri in the OVC Tournament Semifinal at Cutchin Field in Murray. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.