MURRAY — Head coach of the Calloway County cross country team Jonathon Grooms is pleased with the amount of returning and new talent he sees in this year’s team.
“Upfront, we have Dominic Cashion. We have Daniel Puckett. Dominic was our region runner-up, and Daniel’s really just come along. They’re both just freshman and top-10 in the region. Ben Nelson, he’s coming along. He was fifth in the region, so he’s right there. We have three top-10 runners in the region returning that are really gonna be battling each other in practice,” Grooms said. “They’re really our three upfront, key runners.”
However, Grooms added that Eli Maggart and Carson Bobo are also right up there.
“Carson Bobo and Eli Maggart have really made big strides coming into the season,” he said. “They’re really pushing each other. Carson’s been even running with Ben a lot in practice. Eli has been running some pretty solid training runs this summer.”
Such depth of talent allows the Lakers to become more competitive with their teammates.
“Every year with cross country, you’re always trying to put your best seven out there, and it’s always a constant fight for position — who’s gonna be the best runner,” Grooms said. “They’re all pushing each other. It’s individual, but it’s also a team. If they push, and they fight for those positions, they’re working really hard, getting better and better.”
Grooms believes in power in numbers.
“We’ve really got a good strong group up front. I like for us to run in a pack because it’s a lot easier when you have a group running together versus an individual kid out front and everybody else strung along,” he said. “It’s easier for practice because they’re able to compete with each other.”
This level of depth also allows the Lakers to intimidate their competition.
“In cross country, if you can take five runners, and you can get them to be near each other, they are passing runners in a race. If you see five runners in the same uniform passing you in a race, you mentally just check out. That’s what we’re ultimately looking for because it’s just devastating mentally. Running is so mental on top of the physical side portrayed,” Grooms said.
Nelson said placing top-10 in the state is in reach.
“This year’s team, we’ve gotten a lot better players,” Nelson said. “Everybody’s improved. All around, we’re doing really well. Our strength is that everyone who is starting for varsity is in high school, so we have some really fast guys. We’re expecting really low numbers. We’re just kind of excited to see how it all goes. I can see us doing great in the state even.”
Grooms went even further to say that the boy’s team can place in the top five at state.
“Our top boys are gonna be trying to go for mid-16s for 5Ks, so 3.1 miles in 16 minutes and some change. That’s not going out for a calm run. That is rolling. You’re popping off a-little-over-5-minute miles continuously,” Grooms said.
As for the girls, Grooms is just as confident.
“On the girls’ side, of course, we have Ainsley Smith. She’s our region runner-up, and she returns. Then, we return Drake Calhoun and Alyssa Wicker. They were kind of our top trio last year. They were all right there. Ainsley and Drake were a little in front, so we didn’t quite have the pack mentality with the girls, but it still gives them someone to shoot for, in a sense,” Grooms said.
These three runners, along with Jessica Wicker, allow the team to have assurance in a good score.
“We know that we’re always going to have that low scorer,” Grooms said. “We know with Ainsley, Drake, and Jessica and Alyssa Wicker we’re gonna have that ‘oomph’ up front that gives us some comfort.”
Even more reassuring, senior Alaina Davis has made great leaps in talent this summer.
“This summer has been the best I have seen senior Alaina Davis run in high school, so she could be primed for a big move-up as well into a top-ten regional threat,” Grooms said.
Furthermore, newcomers have given the girls’ team a much-needed cushion of depth.
“New additions to the girls’ side of Bella Swain, Emma Martin and Brooklyn Smith act as difference-makers who willed depth, giving the girls group serious inter-squad competition, which helps practices be tougher and makes us better,” Grooms said. “We’ve got some younger ones that are gonna mix in with the veterans, so we’ve got a much more interesting mix this year.”
Grooms is aiming to get the girls’ time in the low 20s, a goal that will take a lot of physical ability.
“The girls, our focus is we want to win the region,” Grooms said. “We want to start thinking about the girls as top 10 in the state. I think we can do it. We’ve got a couple of middle schoolers that are going to help us out, get us further along.”
The team has been training hard this summer to achieve their goals.
“Practice-wise, we’ve done quite a bit of work this year already,” Grooms said. “They’ve already been over an hour in our long runs. The boys have been over eight miles for our longer runs. They’re working hard every day. This early work and already going over an hour in our long runs will allow us to go over 10 miles this season. We’re already able to do some workouts. We did a hill workout today. This early stuff allows you to build your strength, build your endurance, to where you’re able to do better workouts later on in the season.”
Long runs are essential to training for a 5K race.
“If you’re gonna race 3.1 miles, there’s a difference between being able to run 3.1 miles,” Grooms said. “I think anyone could go run, jog or walk three miles. But, if you’re going to race it, that means you’ve gotta have the ability and the strength to run a lot more than three miles.”
Long runs allow the Lakers to build up endurance so that running one or two miles is nearly effortless.
“The distance, the coverage is nothing. Then, you’re able to run that actual race faster,” Grooms said. “That long run helps to get to where you actually have the speed to race.”
The Lakers have also been doing an extensive amount of hill work.
“We’ve been working on hills because at state it’s nothing but hills,” Nelson said.
Some of the best preparations for state will come once the season officially starts. Grooms is excited about several races.
“We’re gonna go to a race that we’ve never been to in Elizabethtown. It’s an evening race,” Grooms said. “I’m really excited about that. It’ll be a big race with lots of competition from Louisville. That’ll be good to see where we fit because, at this point, we’re not thinking about the region. Our goal for the boys’ side, we’re thinking top five at state.”
Deterring the focus away from the region and centering in on state requires the Lakers to look past the local schools.
“We can’t worry about beating just the local schools. We need to start worrying about seeing schools from Louisville and Lexington,” Grooms said.
The Lakers will also be attending the Greater Louisville Classic.
“It’s a big race, so I’m definitely looking forward to that,” Grooms said. “More people in a race means faster times. You’ve got more competition, and it pushes you a little more.”
Grooms is thrilled for the season to begin and to see what the group accomplishes in the years to come.
“It’s gonna be a good season,” he said. “The boys’ side, it’s a young group. We have a senior, two juniors and a bunch of freshmen, but the freshmen are experienced. This is their fourth year running. They’re just gonna get continually better.”
Grooms said that this season will lay the groundwork for an unstoppable team three years for now.
“Then, the question will be, ‘Are we gonna win state?’ That’s where this group can head if they continue working,” Grooms said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.