MURRAY — Fall sports head coaches from Murray High and Calloway County were excited yesterday because their student-athletes returned from the coronavirus hiatus.
Athletes were allowed to meet with coaches starting June 1, but weren’t able to do anything workout related at the campus facilities until June 15. Sports in general have been shutdown since mid-March, so all of the local teams are behind schedule to some extent due to lost time during the spring and summer.
“We are as far behind as every other program,” head coach of the Lakers’ football team, Chris Champion said. “While I’m saddened by the time we lost, I truly feel that our kids will be eager to come back and will probably be as healthy and rested as they have ever been. So in those regards, it may help us in the long run.”
With all of the missed time, programs across the state are trying to find a way to catch up, but there are still at least two weeks before athletes will be able to do anything with a ball and teammates. The next two weeks will focus on strength and conditioning as athletes get back into a routine.
During this time, multiple steps will be taken to ensure safety and to hopefully prevent the spread of COVID-19, like cleaning equipment after each use, staggering groups so that the number of bodies in a space is limited and having each individual bring and use their own water bottles.
“We are really trying to limit the amount of equipment that is being used, the less that people touch the safer it is,” Lakers soccer coach Evan Pierce said. “I will be the only person to handle cones and we won’t be using balls this week. We aren’t using the locker room right now and players have to bring their own water. We will have players spread out all across the field during our workouts and will be practicing social distancing in everything that we do. There will just have to be cleaning with everything that is touched, and we will have daily temp checks as well as a symptom check.”
Getting all of the players to follow through with the guidelines was fairly simple because the coaches all had a great plan in place.
“It was harder explaining the ‘why’ to the players, compared to actually doing it,” Murray High football coach Keith Hodge said. “Our setup allows us to do the best we can. The team did a great job with the procedures we have in place.”
“The biggest challenge is just navigating through all of the restrictions,” Champion said. “Safety is our main concern and we want to make sure that we are taking every precaution. My staff and I have put together a great plan and now we are trying to make the best use of our time.”
For the football teams, they have both lost about two months of workouts and about 10-12 practices. With both Murray and Calloway having changes at the quarterback position, one of the biggest losses is in the small details surrounding that position. Due to restrictions, these little details, like timing on routes, quarterback-center exchanges, reading a defense and even something as simple as passing and catching the football, can’t be worked on.
“It’s hard to say, but we’d already have many things installed by now,” Hodge said. “We’re a good 10-12 practices behind at the least, but it’s a good feeling being able to see them and get back to work. If you include spring, then we’ve lost almost 20 practices all together. It’s not impossible to overcome if we focus and take advantage of what we have now. It’s not easy but we’re very capable of putting in the time needed.”
Another aspect of the challenges posed by the restrictions is the team building. Typically all athletes would be present at the same time and unity is formed through shared struggles and triumphs. With the current format, athletes are only allowed to meet in small groups which changes things a little bit.
“Having the kids back in the building is great,” Champion. “Because of the restrictions, we can’t see every kid all at once but regardless, it’s good to have them back.”
One thing that can be accomplished during this time, even with restrictions, is conditioning. That seems to be the focal point for every coach for this two week period with limits on contact and usage of balls.
“We have to get in the best shape possible moving forward,” Hodge said. “The X’s & O’s will come together as we go, but getting in the best physical and mental shape we can will help us achieve our goals.”
“For the next two weeks, we are really going to work on conditioning and just getting acclimated with our physical fitness,” Pierce said. “Since we are limited with what we can do with a ball right now, I feel like this is a good time to work on getting in shape, so that when we are able to do actual playing and one-on-one type drills, we can focus more on that and already have a good fitness base.”
It’s also a great chance for the coaches to get to spend some time with their players and build those relationships. Plus, they get the chance to evaluate where every kid is at and see whether they spent quarantine staying in shape or on the couch.
“Our plan is to bring the kids in a few days a week and just reconnect mostly,” Champion said. “With the amount of restrictions on football we really can’t do much. The kids had a great first day back and we, as coaches, can start taking inventory on how conditioned our kids are. That will play a role in how our practices are structured moving forward in the future.”
The Murray High girls soccer team is set to start today and head coach Shauna Traylor is excited to see her players again. She said it will be challenging to run practice amid the pandemic but they have a solid plan in place.
“I could not be more ready to get back on the field with my girls. It has been too long! Social distancing will be a challenge,” Traylor said. “The girls love each other and it will be hard keeping them at a safe distance. Also, not being able to play will be challenging. I want to see the girls scrimmage, but that is not a option right now.”
She added that the team isn’t too far behind schedule thanks to the dedication her players have shown over the last couple of months. They stayed active and did their best to be prepared for a return to action.
“Honestly, we are only about three weeks off schedule,” Traylor said. “With dead period being canceled, we will be back on track. My girls have been working out at home, sending me their running times and doing some ball work so I am hoping they have brushed the dust off a bit. We will continue to condition and get in shape the next two weeks. My girls know how important it is for us this year so they have bought in and know we have to first focus on that.”
All in all, coaches and athletes alike were excited to begin working towards a new season. It’s a new normal and there is still plenty of unknown surrounding the upcoming seasons, but for those involved it was great to be together again.
“It was great to see these guys get back at it,” Hodge said. “It’s been hard not knowing what sports are going to look like, so this opportunity was a step in that direction of hopefully seeing fall sports in action.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.