Lady Tigers
MUHLENBERG — The Murray High Lady Tigers traveled to Muhlenburg County on Saturday evening to compete in the Lady Mustang Christmas Classic. There, the team was defeated 53-40 by Apollo. Murray High is now 2-3 on the regular season.
On Saturday, senior Lady Tiger Calli Carver was named the player of the game. She totaled 15 points and eight rebounds.
Makenzie Turley totaled 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Angela Gierhart netted seven points and totaled four assists. Jamera Jones grabbed five rebounds and totaled four points.
The Lady Tigers will next compete on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. They will be hosting a game against the Marshall County Lady Marshals, a district opponent. The Lady Marshals are currently 3-2 on the season.
Tigers
MEMPHIS, TN — The Murray High Tigers suffered their first loss of the year on Saturday against a tough Christian Brothers team out of Memphis, 48-42.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter tied 34-34, but couldn’t put it away. They were outscored 14-8 in the deciding quarter.
Grant Whitaker once again led the way offensively with 16 points. Trey Boggess added 11 and Darius Duffy finished with 9.
“We couldn’t get into a offense flow,” head coach Dior Curtis said. “They defended well and were physical.”
The Tigers are at home Tuesday when they host district foe Marshall County in an early season pivotal matchup. The Marshals currenlty have a losing season record of 2-4.
Lakers
PADUCAH — The Calloway County Lakers bounced back on Saturday with a win over Cartersville, IL 86-56 in the 2019 Save a Life Shootout at McCracken County High School.
Chandler Steele led the team with 15 points. The Lakers jumped out to an early lead and pulled away in the third with a 16-8 quarter.
Other Lakers that reached double digits included Kade Mize (13), Jeremy Darnell (14), and Ki Franklin (10).
Next up the Lakers will host the Graves County Eagles on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles currently have a losing season record of 1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.