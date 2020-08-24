High school practices resume today

MURRAY — The start of the fall season is upon us as the high school athletes return to full practice today to prepare for the upcoming season.
Last week the KHSAA Board of Control decided to move forward with the current plan to start the season on Sept. 7. That decision created a wave of relief among the high school athletic communities as it cleared up some of the unknowns.
“I honestly didn’t realize the amount of strain the “unknowns” had on me mentally until they released their decision,” Murray High volleyball coach Jennifer Westbrook said. “I instantly felt a sense of relief not only for myself, but for my players. My girls have been so strong and resilient during these unknown times and for that I am beyond proud of them. I am relieved to know they will be able to have a season.”
Murray High boys soccer coach Jared Rosa echoed those sentiments.
“I’m relieved to know that KHSAA is moving forward for sure,” Rosa said. “We have been in this ‘not knowing’ status since June, and now getting word that we are a ‘go’ is really good to hear.”
While the season can still be stopped by Gov. Andy Beshear, the athletes and coaches are preparing as if the season will start on time. That means they will have to transition from the conditioning drills into more game-like preparations.
“The players are ready to go for the most part,” Rosa said. “I have had to hold them back in a sense and I can’t wait to get going and be able to ‘unleash’ them, if you will.”
“The plan is to move forward with our actual practice and that is where we can go in and get some more game like situations going and see what we will have,” Rosa said. “I plan to increase the accountability in practices and hold my players to a little higher expectation now that we can call it ‘mandatory.’”
At Calloway County, Evan Pierce, the boys soccer coach, has a plan in place for how he will move froward with practice now that things are a little more concrete.
“We will begin working on concepts that need to be taught through competitive play and we will incorporate some inter squad scrimmaging so that we can work towards getting closer to game shape,” Pierce said.
With the start of the season set for Sept. 7, the coaches and athletes are on a time crunch to get ready for competition.
“Well it now officially feels more like July as far as preparation goes,” Murray High head football coach Keith Hodge said. “The things we’ll be doing is what a typical July looks like. We’ll continue to strive to be as safe as we possibly can and also try to accomplish as much as possible. Moving forward every day is critical to preparing to get game ready. My main focus is getting our team to compete every day and take nothing for granted.”
That urgency is still outweighed by the relief that was felt across all sports on Thursday.
“There is a big sense of relief knowing that the season is just a few weeks ahead of us,” Murray High girls soccer coach Shauna Traylor said. “All of the hard work, fitness and practices that we have been doing since June is finally going to pay off!”
