GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Lakers handle Christian
HOPKINSVILLE — Lady Laker Soccer gained another win Monday night at Christian County, with the varsity girls winning 8-3 on the road.
Elle Carson continues be a standout for the Lady Lakers, coming away with four goals and two assists. Coach Savana Thielen said she was excited to see the team work together to get more numbers involved in the attack.
“We finally started connecting passes,” Thielen said. “We were able to get Sunny (Clark) back in the goal, which opened up opportunities to have Olivia again on the back line, and it allowed us higher pressure up top from Sunny’s distribution. During the second half, we won more 50/50’s and got our outside mids involved in the play, perhaps the most they’ve had all season.”
Kaitlyn Price, left midfield, had one goal and one assist for the Lady Lakers. Addi Schumacher is still recovering from injury but ended the match with one goal and one assist as well. Rylie McCallon ended the evening with two goals. CCHS had 32 total shots against Christian County.
Thielen said the Lady Lakers were also successful pushing forward with the defensive line, with Harlee Davis ending the night with one assist and Bailey Provine with two assists. Sunny Clark returned between the posts and recorded seven saves for the Lady Lakers.
VOLLEYBALL
Graves sweeps Lady Tigers
MAYFIELD — Riding the momentum of two straight wins, Murray High looked to continue its strong play on the volleyball court Monday night at Graves County.
However, the Lady Eagles (11-8) had other ideas, holding the Lady Tiger offense in check in taking the win in straight sets, 25-9, 25-10, 25-13.
Junior middle hitter Farris Howard had six kills for Murray High (7-7), while junior outside hitter Jade Oakley had four, as did sophomore outside hitter Rachel Kjellberg. Senior setter Lila Munsey had two service aces.
Murray High will try to return to its winning ways today when it hosts Marshall County at 5:30 p.m. at Taylor Gym. n
