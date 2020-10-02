GIRLS SOCCER
Calloway scratches out win at Caldwell
PRINCETON — Calloway County earned a hard-fought 4-3 win Thursday night at Caldwell County to move its record to 5-2-2 on the season.
The Lady Lakers kept possession of the ball during a majority of the first half, having 18 shots on goal and four corner kicks. Elle Carson had the hat trick for CCHS, scoring three goals in the first half with assists by Addi Schumacher, Bailey Provine and Harlee Davis. Avery Poston also found the back of the net for the Lady Lakers, scoring their fourth goal, assisted by Kaitlyn Price. Olivia Mikulcik had 7 saves for the night.
During the second half, the host Lady Tigers scored all three of their goals after having 11 shots on goal. The Lady Lakers continued to pressure until the final whistle with nine shots and four corner kicks in the second half.
Coach Savana Thielen said her team played aggressively through the entire match.
“After a one-goal loss to Marshall and two ties within the last week, I was very proud of our team for finishing out the game and getting the job done,” she said. “We have quite a few injuries right now and we are having to change up positioning and asking players to step up in multiple areas. We told the team after the Murray game they have to decide where they want their season to go from here. Tonight’s match got pretty physical in the second half, but our girls decided they wanted the ball and continued to pressure and create chances until the final whistle. I am proud of how they came together and I’m excited for them to have a win going into the last week of regular season.”
Calloway County will travel to Christian County Monday for a varsity match at 6 p.m.
In junior varsity action, Caldwell took a 2-1 win as Calloway’s one goal came from KayBre Gamble. Grace Barnes had 10 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Marshall County sweeps Lady Lakers
DRAFFENVILLE — Host Marshall County was just too much for Calloway County Thursday evening, taking a sweep in volleyball action.
The Lady Marshals won the first set by a 25-9 count, then took the second set 25-7, but the Lady Lakers made the third set more competitive before the Lady Marshals emerged with a 25-16 victory, ending the match. Calloway coach Lindsey Jones said the play of Addison Hicks and Lillie Thorn helped the Lady Lakers stay closer in that final set.
Calloway is now 2-5 on the season. The Lady Lakers will return to their home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium on Tuesday when they face Ballard Memorial in a match set to start at 5 p.m.
