MAYFIELD – The Murray High Lady Tigers had two goals heading into Saturday night’s Region 1 All “A” Classic Tournament championship game: win their 10th straight championship in the tournament and get revenge on an earlier season turnover-debacle to Mayfield.
Thanks to the sizzling shooting of senior guard Makenzie Turley and her 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting from behind the 3-point line, the Lady Tigers (4-1) were able to check both early-season boxes and hoist the trophy with a 47-40 win.
Coach Tom Foust and his squad have put an emphasis on handling full-court pressure since the season-opening loss to the Lady Cardinals (3-2) two weeks ago, which saw the Tigers commit 24 turnovers. The miscues were due mostly to Mayfield’s speedy guards. The Lady Tigers were a little better prepared for the pressure on Saturday night, as they spaced the floor better, and brought the ball up more efficiently in the backcourt. Mayfield’s defense was excellent in the game, however, still forcing the Tigers into 20 turnovers, but the majority of those came off of sloppy passing in the half court offense this time, which didn’t lead to as many easy baskets for the Lady Cardinals.
“From day one, the first practice after the Mayfield game, I told our girls how bad I felt to lose like that and nobody wanted to repeat that,” said Foust. “So it was awful. We never wanted to feel like that again, so every practice after that, we hit it hard, and it took a lot of us to get through it today. I mean, I was proud of the girls. You could tell they were paying attention when I was telling them stuff, so I’m pretty proud of them.”
Murray fell behind 7-3, but then caught back up behind five early points from Turley and an offensive putback from senior guard Angela Gierhart to tie the score 7-7 with 2:41 left in the opening period. A corner triple from Gierhart with 11 seconds left put the Lady Tigers up 10-9 at the end of the quarter.
Mayfield then scored the first three baskets of the second quarter with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to push ahead 18-11, forcing Foust to call a timeout with 4:35 to go in the half. When play resumed, the Lady Cardinals got a steal and a layup and forced junior forward Jade Oakley into her third foul of the half, and things were looking grim for the Lady Tigers. Cue Turley, who relieved Gierhart of the offensive load on the night and drained two consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Lady Tigers back to within two, with 1:58 left and forcing Mayfield Head Coach Bradley Nanney to call a timeout of his own. After a pair of free throws, Mayfield extended the lead back to four points at 22-18, but then Turley, as she did all night long, hit another big 3-pointer with 50 seconds left until the half. Gierhart then found sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity underneath at the buzzer for two to put the Lady Tigers on top 25-23 going into the locker room.
Only eight seconds had ticked off the clock in the third quarter when Turley picked up where she left off, as she splashed another 3-pointer to help Murray High jump out to a 28-23 lead. Turley then picked up her third foul, forcing Foust to pull her from the game. Foust then put on his chess-game strategy and started subbing Turley in and out for offensive/defensive possessions as best he could to minimize her chances to pick up the dreaded fourth foul. And the strategy paid off, eventually.
Mayfield did take advantage of Turley being out to go back ahead by scoring the next five points, taking the lead 31-28 with 1:42 to go in the quarter, until Daughrity scored down low to pull the Tigers back to within one. Gierhart then worked her buzzer-beater magic as she grabbed a Lady Cardinal carom and streaked 84-feet down the court for a layup with under two seconds left to put Murray back on top 34-33.
Turley hit her sixth 3-pointer of the game when she started the fourth quarter to give Murray High a four-point lead, 37-33. The long-range bombs kept falling from both teams, as Mayfield hit one again, followed by a cloud-busting rainbow swish from Oakley in the corner that gave the Tigers the lead at 40-39 with 3:23 left in the game.
Mayfield made one of two tries at the free-throw line to tie the game at 40-40, followed by two clutch free throws from Gierhart with 1:33 left to give the lead back to the Lady Tigers, followed by a dagger bomb from Turley, her seventh, to ice the game for Murray High. Turley then swished two final free throws to end the game.
“My seniors showed right there they weren’t going to be the group that lets this streak go,” said Foust. “We didn’t harp on it, but we all knew it was there. Mackenzie Turley was coming off a game offensively where she didn’t have her best game, but she showed tonight what kind of player she is, what kind of mentally tough kid she really is. People gave us minutes off the bench when we were in foul trouble early. I mean, I cannot say enough about my entire team and coaching staff. I’m so proud of this.”
Turley was 3-of-19 behind the arc coming into the game, so she was due to find her shot and break out of her long-range shooting slump and she provided the offensive fireworks for the Tigers to keep them racing ahead. The outcome might have been different, however, if not for the all-around brilliance, once again, of Gierhart. She didn’t score her 17.7 PPG average coming into the night, only finishing with 12, but she grabbed six rebounds and dished out seven assists. Daughrity grabbed nine boards to lead the team, to go along with her four points and three blocked shots.
The Lady Tigers will continue play in the All-A State Tournament in Frankfort, which starts Feb. 15, but exact games and times are yet to be determined. Murray High will host rival Calloway County in Taylor Gymnasium Friday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.