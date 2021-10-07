MURRAY – Was anyone really surprised?
Two times this season, boys soccer rivals Calloway County and Murray High had met with Calloway winning each match by one goal, with one of those wins coming in the fading seconds of the second overtime. Wednesday night, they met for a third time with their seasons on the line in the 2nd District Tournament at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Wednesday’s third and final installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic topped both of those matches. The soccer was heart-stopping. Both teams unleashed numerous threats, only to have the opposing defense make big play after big play. There was a lot of hitting.
In the end, it went to penalty kicks, where Calloway sophomore Ethan Carson delivered and goal-keeper Jacob Akin stopped a Murray High shot after the shootout had reached sudden death as the Lakers prevailed, 2-1, and will now meet Marshall County tonight at 7:30 for the title.
“It felt amazing,” Carson said, remarking how the Lakers (14-4) had lost to the Tigers (12-9-1) in this exact setting a year earlier, in double overtime, at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, Murray High’s home field.
“We lost to them in overtime (on a PK), so we’ve waited a year for this.”
Heading into Wednesday’s shootout, it would have seemed that the Tigers had the edge. Each team had been involved in one shootout this season with Murray High beating Mayfield at Mayfield, while Calloway’s experience had been one to forget. They had four of their five attempts blocked in a shootout loss to Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky State Class 2A Sectional 1 title match on their home turf; Akin, by the way, had saved two of the four shots he faced.
“We’ve been practicing PKs a lot since then. We do PKs for 10 or 15 minutes at the end of each practice,” said Carson, who had been one of the Lakers to have a PK blocked in that loss a few weeks ago. He also had added difficulty Wednesday as he battled cramps in both legs. “It wasn’t pleasant, but I had to pull through for our seniors. They gave it all this year.”
Murray High drew first blood just before halftime as forward Trey Boggess suddenly found himself 1-on-1 with Akin on a runout and drilled a left-footed shot into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Lakers Head Coach Evan Pierce was visibly upset with his team at halftime and challenged its heart. The response was not long in coming.
After being outshot 10-3 in the first 40 minutes, the Lakers created several good opportunities in the early minutes of the second half and that finally paid off with forward Hunter Prince finding a loose ball on the right side of the box and cranking a shot just inside the far post with 30:43 remaining for the equalizer.
“They were beating us to every ball (in the first half) and the way we were playing was as far away from our style as we could be,” Pierce said. “Against them, with their size and their speed, (chasing long balls) is not going to work. In the early part of the second half, we started looking more like us, trying to advance the ball farther up the field, then flagging the ball. We began to find feet more instead of trying to play in space.”
“I thought we might have the upper hand for a bit,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team spent the majority of the first 40 minutes on the Calloway side of the field. “We sustained pressure pretty well and we also rotated guys a little (to keep his players fresh).”
After the Lakers’ initial second-half flurry, Murray High, perhaps benefiting from resting its front line players, was able to mount strong attacks in the final 10 to 15 minutes of regulation.
Wednesday also saw yet another excellent exhibition of goal-keeping on both sides and, even though the number of saves were not high (Akin had six, while Murray High’s Josh Eaton had four), both kept their teams alive with some timely recoveries of loose balls near their nets.
In the shootout, there was one moment Rosa said he would have liked to have seen ruled different. With Murray High up 2-1, with Eaton having already made a save, he stuffed an attempt from Calloway’s Kolt Bazzell that would have given the Tigers much momentum. However, the official ruled that Eaton had moved before Bazzell’s kick, giving Bazzell another try,which he converted.
“When they called that play back, it really switched the tone,” Rosa said. “(The official) said he was moving before the kick but you can move side to side. I guess that’s the part of the game that’s subjective.
“Still, when you go to PKs, you might as well flip a coin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.