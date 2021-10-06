MURRAY – The question in regard to tonight’s third and final meeting of the boys soccer season for rivals Calloway County and Murray High is simple.
Can the fans handle it?
If the first two matches of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic are any indication, there is going to be a lot of hearts challenged at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex when this trilogy has its final chapter of 2021 in the 2nd District Tournament. The host Lakers have won both of the previous two contests by one goal, the first of which came in overtime on the same Nix field where tonight’s battle will commence, meaning Part 3 could be yet another cardiac special.
“We do know each other for sure and that almost makes it like a chess match. You’re trying to figure out just the right move and where to put the pieces in place,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team (12-9-1) had the lead in Crosstown Classic 2 at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in September, only to see the Lakers (18-3-1) score twice in the second half to win, 2-1.
“I think it’s really entertaining for the fans and this should be a good game and a lot of fun.”
“They know us and we know them, so it’s going to be a matter of whichever team shows up ready to play,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce. “I would imagine it’s going to be another close game with them. It always is. It’s going to be interesting, but it’s also going to be exciting.”
Rosa also said he likes the scenario that is in place for tonight’s matchup because the last time the two teams met in this event, when the tournament was at the France venue last year, Murray High prevailed in double overtime after sweeping the season series from the Lakers.
However, history is also on the Lakers’ side, it would seem. The last time these teams met in the district tourney after Calloway had swept the season series, it was the Lakers who prevailed in 2017 at Graves County. That was in Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce’s first season.
That season ended with the Lakers going on to not only win the district title, but also the Region 1 championship.
However, he said last year’s 4-3 loss when the Tigers scored on a penalty kick in the second overtime period is still fresh on the Lakers’ minds.
“Oh, we definitely remember it for sure,” Pierce said. “Hopefully, we can turn that result around this year.”
Both teams are going into tonight’s battle almost 100% healthy with the only exception being Calloway junior forward Kristian Agesen-Pagh, who is out for the season with a knee injury. He scored all four goals for Calloway against Murray High so far this season, which included a rebound score in the final 30 seconds of the second overtime in the first match at the Nix complex.
In mid-September, he played the entire match with his injury, believed to have been sustained the previous night in a home win over Mayfield. It was Agesen-Pagh scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give the Lakers the lead and the win, although they did have to withstand several scoring bids from the Tigers in the final five minutes as Murray High kept Calloway backed in its zone.
“We played all through the winter and spring (in club events) without him, so it’s nothing new for us,” Pierce said of life without the player everyone refers to as ‘A.P.’”
“Obviously, he’s a great player and he helped us a lot, but we were a solid team before we had him and we’re just as good now I think. It just requires a few guys to step up and make sure we’re on our A game.”
Pierce also said a couple of experiences since Agesen-Pagh’s injury have perhaps helped his team, though both resulted in losses. One was quite more painful, the 2-1 home loss to Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title match in which Calloway did not score on anything but penalty kicks, and was 2-for-6 on those opportunities. The other was easier to swallow, a 3-1 loss to fellow 2nd District representative Marshall County in which the Lakers pulled within 2-1 with about 10 minutes left before giving up a final goal on a breakaway after the Lakers had made a hard offensive push, leaving the back open.
“If nothing else, I think that 2A game kind of showed (his players) what happens when you show up not ready to play, and I think we’ve learned our lesson from that,” Pierce said.
On the Murray High side, the Tigers did win the Kentucky All-A Classic Sectional 1 title, then faced a Kentucky Country Day team in Frankfort that had surrendered only one goal all season. When the Bearcats emerged from the Elite Eight meeting with Murray High, they had surrendered a second goal, while winning by a 4-1 score.
Murray High is entering tonight’s match having won two of its last three outings, with the one loss coming to defending Region 1 champion McCracken County, 3-0, at the France venue. However, that loss may not have been as negative as it seemed at the time because the Mustangs have not only played a brutal schedule, but have thrived on it.
In fact, in the match before they came to Murray, McCracken beat a strong South Warren team that ousted state power Bowling Green Monday night in the 14th District Tournament. What is interesting about South Warren is that it played a North Oldham team that is seen by many as, along with Kentucky Country Day, a co-favorite to win the state title. Both Country Day and North Oldham are still undefeated.
However, Rosa said that does not matter for tonight.
“No. It comes down to whoever executes just that little bit more than the opponent,” he said. “They’ve been able to do that just a little better than we have in the first two matches, so that’s what we’ve got to do in this one, just make a few more plays than they do and hope that’s enough in the end.”
Murray High and Calloway will take the field following the girls contest between Murray High and Graves County that begins at 5. The presumed start time for the second contest is 7:30.
