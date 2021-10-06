MURRAY – In assessing her team’s gameplan for Tuesday’s 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament match with Marshall County, Calloway County Head Coach Savana Thielen said Monday that she was seeking a “happy medium.”
The Lady Lakers, she said, needed to find something that was between going ultra offensive and the polar opposite, ultra defensive. They had tried both this season against the defending Region 1 champions with varying results.
At Draffenville, in the first few days of the season, Marshal claimed a 5-0 win. In the second meeting, the Lady Lakers only had one real scoring opportunity but cut the margin down to 3-0 by going defensive.
So with the season on the line, Thielen and her troops decided to, once again, go offensive Tuesday. And while it did not result in victory, her team walked off the field for the final time this season at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex having gone down with their proverbial boots on, 4-0.
“Everybody played hard and gave 110% the whole game and that was the main focus tonight ... don’t give up,” said Thielen, whose team ended a season that could best be described as up-and-down, with a combination of COVID-19 protocols and late-season injuries, with a record of 10-12.
“We wanted to attack and play defense, because you can’t win a game if you’re not attacking at all. So we went for it.”
The Lady Lakers’ best shot at a goal came about midway through the first half after the Lady Marshals (18-3) had scored twice in the first 15 minutes. A foul gave Calloway a free kick from about 35 yards and defender/midfielder Bailey Provine sent a blast deep into the Marshall box that required a leaping grab from goal-keeper Parker Perry to prevent the lead from being cut in half.
There were several other times the Lady Lakers made Marshall fans more than a little nervous as they kept penetrating the Lady Marshals’ box, usually with forward Addi Schumacher being the ball carrier after good work from the Calloway defense. However, those chances usually ended with Perry securing the ball after it had just rolled too far ahead of Lady Laker offensive players for them to have a good shot with a foot.
“We pressured them and, if we could’ve stepped into those a little sooner, maybe it’s different, but we couldn’t get into position to finish,” Thielen said. “When you’re attacking fast, that kind of thing is going to happen, especially with the high pressure that Marshall plays on defense. It;s hard to get a good shot off, but at least we got some shots off today.”
Meanwhile, the Lady Marshals’ sharp passing created numerous chances on their offensive end. Eventually,, they padded their 2-0 lead with a 30-yard blast from Kallen Fuller and Zoe Maxlow’s drive and score, with both of those tallies coming in the final 12 minutes. Many other opportunities, however, were snuffed by Calloway keeper Sunny Clark, who was strong all night, saving several Marshall shots and ending several other threats by beating oncoming Lady Marshals to loose balls in the box.
Clark is one of the anchors of a big senior class that bid its farewell Tuesday.
“Lots of tears,” Thielen said of the scene in the Calloway locker room after the match. “You never want to have those conversations at the end of the season, but I’m glad that, if it had to end somewhere, it ended on our field. I’m proud of them.
“I love them. This has been a great group (of seniors) both on and off the field. But our whole team gave me everything they had and they were still giving me everything they had when the final whistle blew.”
