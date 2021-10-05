MURRAY – It actually took Calloway County a little longer than it would have liked Monday to advance in the 2021 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament.
The goal was to have its match with Mayfield over by halftime. However, a combination of several missed shots, along with some outstanding saves by Lady Cardinals goal-keeper Michelle Caro, kept the Lady Lakers on the field a little longer than that, about nine minutes to be exact.
Calloway found its range in the very early stages of the second half, scoring five goals to end the match with 31:25 left for a 10-0 knockout win that still brought a pretty early end to the Lady Lakers’ night and a chance to get some needed rest for today’s next challenge, an encounter with defending Region 1 champion Marshall County that is set for 5 p.m. on the Lady Lakers’ home turf, the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
“It’s huge (being at home) and hopefully that will be a good advantage for us,” said Calloway Head Coach Savana Thielen. “The girls are used to playing out here and we’ve had quite a few home games this season (including the Kentucky Class 2A State Tournament Sectional 1 Playoffs, which the Lady Lakers won).
“I’m hoping we come out with high energy and ready to go. It’s win or go home now.”
That was also the situation Monday as Calloway looked for a season sweep of a Mayfield team (3-19) it had defeated by a combined score of 21-1 in the first two matches. And it appeared the Lady Lakers (10-11) were headed for the quick knockout they wanted when Addi Schumacher tipped in a Bailey Provine corner kick from the right side a little more than two minutes into the contest. That was the beginning of a very productive day for the Calloway junior forward as she would score again about four minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
However, that was when things stalled for a while. The Lady Lakers had plenty of chances to add to the lead, but several shots either went right to Caro or just missed the target. A few of the saves, though, were quite spectacular as Caro, who is No. 2 in the commonwealth in saves this season, made grabs on point-blank shots that easily could have resulted in rebound opportunities had she not held on to the ball.
Even when she did her job well, though, the Lady Lakers still found the net, such as with 15:14 left before halftime when Caro stuffed a close blast from Calloway forward Rylee McCallon, only to have the ball bounce right to Schumacher for an easy rebound and a 3-0 lead, as well as a hat trick for the junior.
Unfortunately, Caro would not be able to remain on the field for the match’s entirety. Late in the first half, as she attempted to recover a loose ball in the Lady Cardinals’ box, she collided with McCallon and was injured. McCallon also emerged from the crash dinged but was OK.
Calloway soon began finding the range on shots it had been missing as Provine converted a rebound into the fourth goal with 10:01 left and Harlee Davis’ nice drive to the middle of the box resulted in a 15-yard rocket shot that upped the lead to 5-0 at halftime.
The new-found shooting success carried into the second half as Schumacher scored her fourth goal on a breakaway less than a minute after halftime, followed by Josey McManus’ rebound of a Avery Poston shot that hit the post about a minute later. Davis then scored the next goals to join Schumacher with a hat trick and McManus ended it with a breakaway score.
“That was supposed to be what happened in the first six minutes of the first half,” Thielen said of how her team took 25 shots in the first half, converting on five of them. “Percentage wise, that’s terrible, but we ended up playing the whole half and we got that out of our system for (today).
“Today, yeah, we wanted to get this game over with and keep everybody healthy for (the Marshall match) and save our legs.”
Calloway has not been 100% healthy for either of its first two meetings with the Lady Marshals and that will remain true today. However, unlike the previous matches (ending in scores of 5-0 at Draffenville and 3-0 at Nix, the Lady Lakers are only missing one player, although it is a big loss in freshman forward Rylie Lencki, who sustained a major knee injury late in the season and will have surgery next week, Thielen said.
