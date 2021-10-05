MURRAY – Two teams who know each other very well will meet Wednesday in the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex at Calloway County High School.
Graves County will be looking to avoid its fate from a year ago as it collides with Murray High in a semifinal contest that is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. On that occasion, it was Murray High prevailing 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout in the district semis at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray that also allowed the Lady Tigers to advance to the Region 1 Tournament.
That also marked the second time since 2017 that a district tourney contest between these two had been decided in a shootout, with Murray High also prevailing in 2017 on the Lady Eagles’ home turf in Mayfield. Graves won the other district tournament meeting in that time frame in 2018.
“It’s a big game and it’s always a tough one with them, said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, who knows this year’s Graves team quite well. “I coach a lot of their girls in club soccer and they’re a good team and have been for quite a while.”
Traylor and her team (8-8-2) know how good the Lady Eagles are this year because Graves swept the season series. The first match ended with the Lady Eagles winning by a 2-1 score in overtime at Mayfield when a miscommunication with the Murray High defense resulted in the winning goal. However, in the second match, last Wednesday at the France venue, Graves did not leave much doubt with the outcome, scoring twice in the early minutes in taking a 4-1 win.
That left the Eagles 13-4-1 on the season, which is the second-best record in all of Region 1 only to defending region champion and fellow 2nd District representative Marshall County.
However, Traylor said she still likes her team’s situation, heading into the third encounter.
“I think it definitely benefits us that we saw them that late in the season,” she said of how the past few days since the second loss have been used effectively. “We had a JV tournament (on Saturday at Calloway, which involved several of the Lady Tigers’ starters), so that got us some good playing time ahead of this Wednesday.
“Something else we’ve gone over is how, in soccer, you don’t have timeouts. It’s one of those things where I can pull you out for a few minutes and go over a few situational things on the sidelines, but the main parts of the game are where our players have to figure it out on the field. I can try yelling at you (while the players are on the field), but, when you’re way out there, you’re not going to be able to hear me.
“Now, they change things up or maybe they do the same things we’ve seen from them. If they do something completely different, (the players) have to put forth the effort for 40 minutes of figuring it out before I can really talk to them at halftime.”
In last Wednesday’s contest, the middle of the field was particularly strong for the Lady Eagles and that is where their best player does her work, Ellie Carter, a candidate for Region 1 Player of the Year. Against the Lady Tigers, she scored twice.
“She’s a great player and she can take over the game,” Traylor said of Carter. “She’s quick on the ball, she’s a great dribbler. That’s someone we’re going to have to watch out for.
“They’ve got a good senior class, a big senior class.”
Traylor also said she likes the fact that she has several players who will be on the field Wednesday who were involved in last year’s district matchup.
“They know what it’s like in a district tournament. They know the pressure and they know that no one is going to give up,” she said. “We have to play our game and we know that, at this time of year, anything can happen. We made that clear last year.
“Obviously, it’s a new year, but knowing they are capable of that kind of performance, it gives us confidence.”
