MURRAY – As the final few minutes were ticking down during Wednesday’s 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament match between Murray High and Graves County, a definite sense of accomplishment was evident on the Graves side at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Its fans thought they had the match secured, leading 1-0. Then, like the bolts of lightning that were visible from a distant thunderstorm, everything changed as Murray High freshman Kerigan Welsh tied the match with a perfect shot on a free kick from 35 yards to send the match into overtime.
It seemed as if the Lady Tigers had the edge, but the Lady Eagles were not the second-winningest team in Region 1 this season for nothing. They found an answer as forward Anna Whitaker popped home a lob pass from the left the side from teammate Nealey Jackson late in the first five-minute extra period to win the match, 2-1, and send the Lady Eagles (14-4-1) to a championship match meeting with defending region queen Marshall County.
“Definitely, going into overtime, you obviously think it’s anyone’s game,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor. “So now, we’re in overtime and it’s one of those things where, someone scores goal and you’re done and they got the first one.”
The winning play started with a corner kick from Graves’ Hadley Looper from the right side. A left-footer, Looper launched her shot through the box to the left side of the field. Waiting, though, was Jackson, who gained control of the ball, then sent a pass into the right side of the box, where Whitaker was able to put her foot to the ball into the net for the winner.
“It was a good finish,” said Traylor, who knows the capabilities of Looper, Whitaker and several other Graves players because she has coached them with a club team the past few seasons. “Yeah, for about five minutes (after the match), I wasn’t too happy with them.
“Now, I want them to go out and beat Marshall. Yeah, they’re my girls (in the off season) and I want to see them win it.”
However, Traylor was also very pleased with her regular-season team Wednesday, especially having battled Graves to a scoreless stalemate in the first half after having been touched for two early goals in a 4-1 loss exactly a week earlier at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. That also had occurred on Murray High’s Senior Night,
“We didn’t let it happen again,” Traylor said of how the Lady Tigers had allowed Graves to run their offense without much trouble and spent the majority of the first half on her team’s side of the field. “We were trying to keep the ball wide because they play a very central type of game (in the middle of the field) so we wanted to isolate them wide because they just stack the middle.
“They do try to hit it wide to their forwards eventually but,behind them, everything is just very centralized.”
One of Graves’ primary weapons is midfielder Ellie Carter and she made her presence felt with the first goal of the match with 25:30 left in the second half. Whitaker launched a throw-in from the right side that Carter was able to control against two defenders. She then took the ball to the middle of the box and ripped a left-footed shot into the right side of the net.
However, chances like that were few and far between Wednesday, which is why Welsh had the chance to tie the match as the second half was fading.
“I think it was (midfielder Peyton Wray)that got fouled and Kerigan hit a great shot to tie it,” Traylor said. “She takes a lot of those for us and we believe in her and she’s actually had a couple of those go in this year, and that range is good for her.”
Murray High’s season ends at 8-9-2.
