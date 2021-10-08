MURRAY – About 24 hours after surviving an epic semifinal match with rival Murray High in the 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament, Calloway County could not get its engine started against top-seeded Marshall County.
The Marshals hit the host Lakers with two goals within the first 10 minutes of play to set the tone in what would eventually turn into a 5-1 victory and the district championship at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. Both teams continue their seasons next week in the Region 1 Tournament at Paducah.
“We need to let this be a lesson for us. We’re lucky that we have another game in front of us because, from here on, it’s win or go home,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team’s first match in the regional will be Monday against defending champion McCracken County on the Mustangs’ home field.
“I think last night took a lot out of us, but physicality wasn’t the issue. It’s just that, mentally, we showed up for a district tournament championship game not ready to play. We let them outstep us to every ball and we, again, for some reason, seem to struggle frequently in first halves in finding our rhythm and, when you have these slow starts against teams like Marshall,it’s going to be very difficult to come back from it.”
Marshall (17-2-2, tops in Region 1) attacked Calloway (14-5) early and often in the opening minutes, then found the range. Forward Collin Riley found room on the left side and ripped a 15-yard shot that found the net to open the scoring. About two minutes later, the Marshals were on the scoreboard again as a Jericoh Evans free kick from in front of the box was tipped in by teammate Collin Shadowen for what proved to be the winning goal with 33:07 left in the first frame.
The Marshals would add two more goals before halftime, both coming from rangy forward Logan Parker. The first came off a baseline drive and feed from forward William Lynch from the left side with 20:59 remaining.
On Wednesday, goal-keeper Jacob Akin had kept the Lakers alive in the semifinal against Murray High in the first half when he was able to keep a 1-0 lead from becoming bigger with a series of big plays in the box.
“It’s always going to be difficult, playing Murray and Marshall on back-to-back nights, especially when (Wednesday night) goes to OT,” Pierce said. “But with us struggling from the get go, no, I don’t use that as an excuse. If we get into the second half and start fading? Yeah, I look at that as a possibility, but with us not looking ready from the opening whistle, they got us when we were down and punished us for it.”
Calloway did try to mount a comeback, starting with a goal from sophomore midfielder Bo Stom in the final two minutes before halftime off a feed from forward Hunter Prince.
And the Lakers would have some scoring chances in the second half, but never could get a good foot on the ball to challenge the Marshals’ keeper.
For the match, Calloway was outshot 14-6. A positive for the Lakers was that they played the Marshals to mostly a stalemate in the second half,with the only blemish coming with less than four minute left as forward Boone Jackson scored at close range off a loose ball.
2nd
All-District
Tournament
teams
Girls — (Mayfield) Michelle Caro, Deborah Garcia; (CALLOWAY COUNTY) Sunny Clark, Bailey Provine; (Marshall County) Kallen Fuller, Hope Howard, Parker Perry, Mia Teague, Johna Walker; (Graves County) Ellie Carter, Hanna Beth Elliott, Anna Whitaker, Lizzie Irons; (MURRAY HIGH) Peyton Wray, Kerigan Welsh, Kyra Jones.
Boys — (CALLOWAY COUNTY) Jude Bazzell, Bo Stom, Ethan Carson, Hunter Prince; (Mayfield) Jesus Carmona, Vernardo Tomas; (MURRAY HIGH) Connor Blalock, Chase Renick, Josh Eaton; (Graves County) Ryan Hayden, John Lucas Pardo; (Marshall County) William Lynch, Collin Riley, John Wood, Logan Davis, Collin Shadowen.
