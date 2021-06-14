LEXINGTON —The Murray High boys and girls track and field teams made the journey to Lexington on Thursday to compete in the Class 1A KHSAA State Track Meet. The state championship meet was held at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Stadium on a hot, humid day under the threat of thunder and lightning. The girls 4x100-meter relay team (Hollis Borque, Abby Elmore, Rachel Trzepacz and Farris Howard) provided the lightning for the Tigers with a surprising state championship in their event, while Sebastian Lawrence brought the thunder by winning both the shot put and discus to pace the Murray High boys.
Actual thunder and lightning finally struck just before the final race of the day. The inclement weather postponed the finals of the 4x400-meter relay, but up until then, the meet was able to stay on schedule as 24 Murray High athletes competed in the final meet of the season. In girl’s action, the Murray High team managed to score 37.5 points en route to a sixth-place finish. Only half a point separated them from fifth place Beechwood High School. The Tiger boys posted an 11th place finish with 30 points. Only 10 total points separated 5th place from 12th place in the boy’s team standings. Louisville Holy Cross edged Bishop Brossart for the team title by a score of 55 to 53.
To go along with the winning 4x100 team, the Murray High girls got a lift from the field events as Trzepacz placed fourth in the high jump and fifth in the long jump. Jade Oakley finished third in the discus, while Kynzlee Fox (5th place) and Erin Faulkner (7th place) both grabbed points in the pole vault. Others scoring points for Murray High were Borque - 5th in the 100-meter dash and 7th in the 200-meter dash, and the 4x200-meter relay team of Elmore, Bourque, Howard and Ashley Vonnhame.
The Murray High girls that qualified to compete in the state championship, but did not score points in an event were Oakley - 9th in the shot put, Kawai Olive - 22nd in the discus, Trzepacz - 10th in the triple jump, Howard - 12th in the high jump, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Ashley Vonnhame, Isabelle Bourne, Allie Vonnhame and Leah Jenkins.
Lawrence led the Murray High boys with his two state championships in the throws while the Tigers also got points from Rowdy Sokolowski (4th place) and Justin Morgan (5th place) in the pole vault. The 4x100 team of Xavier Biggers, Christian Seavers, Kainoa Olive and Brendan Dahnacke provided the remaining points for the Tiger boys.
The Murray High boys who qualified as one of the top 24 competitors in the state, but did not score points in their individual events included Gaige Jacobs - 13th in the discus and 14th in the shot put, Biggers - 15th in the 200, and Luke Cross - 14th in the 3200-meter run. The 4x200 relay team of Biggers, Olive, Seavers and Caleb Cauley managed a 10th place finish, while the 4x400 relay team of Olive, Cauley, Keaton McCoy and Zavion Carman finished in 15th place.
