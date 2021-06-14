LEXINGTON — Members of the Calloway County track and fields teams traveled to Lexington for the Class 2A KHSAA State Track Meet on Friday. The state championship meet was held at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Stadium with rain and lightning delays impacting the schedule. Trystan Wright captured the state title in the 110-meter hurdles for the Lakers as the delays did not dampen the competitive spirit of the Calloway County athletes that earned the honor of competing for a state championship.
In the girl’s competition, Calloway County got a strong performance from the 4x100-meter relay team of Ella Phillips, Elle Carson, McKenzie Love and McKenzie Davis. The quartet posted the second-fastest time in school history at 50.91 seconds in finishing fifth.
Davis also made the podium in the 200-meter dash with an 8th place showing.
Calloway County had several other athletes qualify for the state championship that did not score points in the event. Ainsley Smith ran a strong 800-meter run and finished in 10th place, while Davis came in 11th in the 100-meter dash. Others competing at the state meet but not scoring points were Olivia Anderson - 15th in the 100-meter hurdles, Carson - 13th in the 400-meter run, Sydney Naber - 15th in the 300-meter hurdles, Lydia Bell - 16th in the shot put, Phillips - 21st in the triple jump and Alec Rodgers - 13th in the high jump. Eowyn Gesler and Naber competed in the pole vault but did not record a height.
Naber, Carson, Smith and Lexi McClure competed in the 4x400-meter relay, but were disqualified for a lane violation.
Coach Mike Wicker was pleased with the way his team competed.
“While we are losing three amazing seniors, we have a lot of talent coming back,” Wicker said. “We expect to contend for another regional championship next year and a high finish at the state meet.”
The Laker boys were led to a 9th place finish in the team standings by Wright and Aaron Fennel. Wright added an eighth-place finish in the 300 hurdles to go along with his state championship in the 100 hurdles, while Fennel scored a fifth-place finish in the 100 and 400 to go along with sixth place in the 200. Fennel set new school records in the 100 and 200. The duo also combined to lead the fifth-place 4x200 relay team that also included Timarian Bledsoe and Cohen McCartney.
Other Lakers that completed at the state meet but did not score points were Tate Weatherly - 16th in the 110 hurdles, Landon McCartney - 20th in the 1600 and 14th in the 800, Daniel Puckett - 13th in the 3200, and Luke Johnson - 15th in the shot put and 20th in the discus. The 4x100 relay team of Wright, Cohen McCartney, Bledsoe and Gabriel Carson competed but were disqualified for interference. Calloway County was only five points from a fifth-place team finish.
Wicker knows his team will miss Fennel, but he is optimistic for the future of Calloway County track and field.
“While we will miss Aaron Fennel and his leadership, we have a great group coming back and are looking to add a couple of athletes that we think will help us contend for a state championship.” Wicker said.
