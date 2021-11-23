MURRAY – The drastic changes the pandemic brought to cross country racing in 2020 were not in place in 2021 but local harriers still had challenges to overcome. Cross country racing requires toughness and the ability to overcome adversity and our local teams exhibited these traits at every turn. Every competitor that laced up their racing shoes and conquered cross-country courses in 2021 deserves respect and recognition.
The 2021 Murray Ledger and Times All-District Cross Country Team highlights the top performers of the year. There is a lot for local runners to be proud of as this team includes the KHSAA Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year and two All-State award winners. The twelve-member team represented their schools and communities in an exemplary manner this season.
All-District Boys Team
(In Alphabetical order)
Dominic Cashion
Calloway County
Cashion medaled in two regular-season races for the Lakers as he helped Calloway County to a third-place finish in the region. Fashion was part of a trio of runners that helped propel the Lakers to becoming one of the top ten Class 2A teams in the state.
Luke Cross
Murray High
Cross medaled in the first three races of the season before being sidelined with a significant injury for the remainder of the regular season. He returned for the postseason and managed a top ten finish at the regional championship to help lead the Tigers to a runner-up finish at the regional championship. Murray High earned a trip to the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships for the first time in more than a decade. Cross was named the KHSAA Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year for the entire state of Kentucky.
Cade Flatt
Marshall County
Flatt is committed to running track at the University of Mississippi. He was a medalist in each of his appearances during the regular season and finished 12th at the regional championship. Flatt earned a trip to Paris for the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships but was not able to compete.
Ethan McCarty
Marshall County
McCarty had a standout junior season as he won a race and medaled in three others during the regular season. A fifth-place finish in the 3A regional championship earned McCarthy a trip to the state championship but he was not able to compete.
Landon McCartney
Calloway County
McCartney was a medalist in two of his regular-season races as he battled nagging injuries throughout the season. He finished sixth at the regional championship to help the Lakers to a third-place team finish. McCartney helped Calloway County earn a trip to the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships.
Daniel Puckett
Calloway County
Puckett won one race and medaled in three others during the regular season as he led the Lakers to a spot among the top ten teams in Class 2A. Calloway County qualified for the state championship meet behind his leadership. Puckett had an extremely consistent year and claimed runner-up honors at the regional championship before earning All-State honors with a 15th place finish in the Class 2A state championship race.
All-District Girls Team
(In Alphabetical order)
Jade Green
Murray High
Green medaled in two races during the regular season. Her third-place run at the regional championship led a deep Murray High team to the Class 1A crown. The win gave the Tigers a berth in the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships.
Leah Jenkins
Murray High
Jenkins was a four-time medalist during the regular season including three top-five finishes. She helped Murray High win a regional championship to qualify for the state meet but did not participate at the state championship.
Addison Jennings
Calloway County
Jennings claimed the runner-up spot at the Murray Tiger Meet for her lone medal in the regular season. She duplicated that feat with another runner-up finish at the Class 2A regional championship to help the Lakers repeat as regional champions and advance to the state cross country meet.
Reese Settle
Calloway County
Settle claimed medalist honors in three races during the regular season including a win at the Murray Tiger Meet and a runner-up finish at the Calloway County Invitational. Settle won individual honors at the Class 2A regional championship to lead the Lakers to their second straight title. A 19th place finish in the state championship race earned her All-State accolades.
Bella Swain
Calloway County
Swain battled through injuries all season to earn a medal in two regular-season events. The senior then claimed seventh place at the regional championship to help her team win a regional title and earn a trip to the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships.
Addison Lyles
Marshall County
Lyles claimed medalist honors three times during the regular season. Lyles earned two top-ten finishes and then finished in 6th place at the Class 3A regional championship. Her performance at the regional led her team to a third-place showing and a berth in the state cross country meet.
Middle School
Runners of the Year
Eden Sandlin
Marshall County
Middle School
Sandlin finished in the top four in all four middle school races this season including a victory at the Calloway County Invitational. She ran for the high school team at the regional championship and earned 14th place to help Marshall County to a third-place team finish and a berth in the state championship race.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith
Murray Middle School
Binfield-Smith won the Murray Tiger Meet and the Calloway Invitational while claiming three other top-four finishes for the Tigers during the middle school season. He ran for the high school team at the regional championship. Binfield-Smith’s fifth-place finish helped the Tigers advance to the KHSAA state meet for the first time in more than a decade.
