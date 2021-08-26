MURRAY — If you have ever driven down College Farm Road past the MSU Exposition Center during August there is a good chance that you have seen a group of boys and girls kicking up a cloud of dust as they run through the countryside near Calloway County High School. Becoming a competitive cross country runner takes a different type of commitment. The work is often done in isolation putting in hundreds of miles on area roadways or trails during the heat of the summer months. The Calloway County High School cross country team is comprised of a group of young people that exemplify the dedication and determination necessary for a cross country runner.
Calloway County coach Jonathan Grooms watched with pride as his Calloway County girl’s cross country team dominated the competition at the 2020 Class 2A regional championship last season. The Lady Lakers followed their plan perfectly and swept the top four spots on their way to a convincing win. Gone from that team are two of those top four finishers, but Bella Swain and Reese Settle return to lead a young but talented group in 2021.
Swain returns for her senior year after earning All-District and All-Area nods a year ago. She medaled in every race until the state championship meet including a third-place finish in the region. Settle earned All-District and All-Area honors as a freshman last season. Settle is the prohibitive favorite to claim the 2021 regional title after finishing as the runner-up to teammate Ainsley Smith in 2020. Joining them on the squad are freshman Emma Martin and eighth-graders Vayla Carlisle and Saydie Lilly. Rounding out the team for now are Addison Jennings and Angie Emery.
Grooms is excited about the prospects for his team this season.
“I am really looking forward to getting senior Bella Swain back in full action,” Grooms said. “She was hindered by injuries this summer and was unable to train as much as we needed to have her ready for racing in August. The great news is that she will be fresh when it comes to the real racing season in October for regionals and state. The girl’s team as a whole is going to be good this season. As the defending Region 1 Champions, I have high expectations for this group.”
The Calloway County boys finished as the regional runner-up a year ago but return their top two runners from last year’s squad in juniors Daniel Puckett and Dominic Cashion. Puckett is among the preseason favorites to win a regional championship in 2021. Puckett and Cashion were both named to the All-District and All-Area teams in 2020. Cashion medaled in every regular-season race a year ago and looks to continue his steady improvement. Puckett medaled in every race he competed in and earned All-State honors for his performance at the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet.
The Lakers lost a couple of contributors to graduation but added junior Landon McCartney via transfer. McCartney should contribute in a big way. Joining the expected top three runners on the high school squad are junior returners David Foote and Dylan Price. Sophomores Aiden Grooms and Nick Caldwell return as well. Freshmen Landon Carter and Ezra Foote complete the Lakers roster for now.
Grooms likes the experience of his core group of runners.
“The boy’s team is packed with experience led by a core of juniors in Daniel Puckett, Dominic Cashion and David Foote,” Grooms said. “We have a nice addition from Texas with junior Landon McCartney, who comes in a career-best of 16:59 for 5K. If a couple of sophomores or freshmen (Nick Caldwell, Aiden Grooms, Ezra Foote, Landon Carter) can make the jump this season, we have a group that could be eyeing a regional championship.”
Coach Grooms has scheduled aggressively to challenge his Calloway County team. The schedule will give the runners the exposure they need to the top competitors in the state before they get to the postseason. The current schedule includes trips to Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Louisville for major meets, as well as a few local meets against the best runners available at this end of the state.
”We are going to several of the best races in Kentucky this season to prepare for the Kentucky State Meet in October,” Grooms said. “We want to make sure they are ready to handle the size of state along with the sheer toughness it takes to fight for positioning early in a race.”
