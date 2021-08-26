MURRAY — Early in the morning, as the sun’s rays broke through the canopy of trees on the John Mack Carter Nature Trail in Murray’s Central Park, several young runners powered their way up a hill. Throughout the summer young runners from Murray High have been hitting the trails in the morning as preparation for the 2021 cross country season. Head Coach Emily Chipman has seen the Tiger program grow since last year and is excited about the team’s prospects for the 2021 season.
The Murray High boy’s team has grown in size and now features nine runners. The Tigers return seniors Luke Cross and Wyatt Hampton to lead an improving young squad. Cross comes back as one of the pre-season favorites to win the regional championship after a stellar junior campaign. Cross turned in one of the best seasons in Murray High history last year as he became the first Tiger harrier to medal in every race in which he competed for an entire season. His season included the first race win for a Murray High boy since 2013 and modern-day school records at three different distances. For his efforts, Cross earned a spot on the 2020 All-District and All-Area teams. Hampton steadily improved throughout the season and qualified to compete at the state championship as an individual. With his first season of cross country under his belt, Hampton should continue to improve and help his team’s chances to advance to the state championship meet.
Five sophomores and two eighth-graders join Cross and Hampton on Coach Chipman’s high school roster to start the season. Ben Cauley, Cody Hodges, Bryan Reeves, Luke Thompkins and Chayse Yearry comprise the sophomore class. Yearry is a returner but the other four sophomores are all in their first season of high school cross country action. Eighth-graders Noble Keiffer and Cullen Larkin round out the Tigers boys cross country team roster.
Chipman is excited about the potential of her team.
“This is going to be an exciting season,” Chipman said. “We have many new boy runners with a lot of potential. It will be fun to see them grow as runners. We retained great runners like Luke Cross and Wyatt Hampton. The younger boys are hungry to push themselves so it’s going to be exciting to not only have a boys team, but a strong one.”
The Tiger girls team lost a couple of potential returners from last season but still starts the year with five runners on the high school roster. Leah Jenkins is back for her freshman year after being a standout as an eighth-grader. Jenkins and Marlee Riddle both medaled in several races last season as they led the Tigers to a spot in the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships. Joining them are junior veteran Cammy Smith and fellow junior Madeline Howell. Rounding out the squad is freshmen Macey Collier.
Chipman likes the competitive nature of her girls team.
“I am really proud of the girls,” Chipman said. “We lost some members, but they have been working hard in the off-season and they are competitive and eager to get Pr’s.”
The Tigers will hit the trails with a challenging schedule planned to prepare them as both teams fight to qualify for a spot at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships. The Covid-19 protocols from last season are a thing of the past and all of the competitors are looking forward to a more normal cross country experience.
