PADUCAH — Heading into Monday’s match of the Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament, Calloway County Head Coach Evan Pierce only asked one thing of his players.
Play as a team.
That is why the Lakers came perilously close to dethroning defending champion McCracken County on the Mustangs’ home turf. As the clock entered the final seven minutes, the match was tied 1-1 after the Lakers had scored first in the first half. They indeed had played as a team.
In the end, though, the Mustangs had enough to advance as they scored twice in those final seven minutes to take a 3-1 win and end the Lakers’ season at 14-6.
“I thought we played hard tonight. We battled and came out ready to play,” Pierce said. “There was not much more that I could’ve asked of them.”
The way McCracken (12-6-2) had been playing defense the final few weeks of the season, it seemed that generating offense would be a challenge for the Lakers. That was not true throughout the match.
In the first half, the Lakers seemed to take advantage of the unusual playing surface for the match, the artificial turf that McCracken’s football program uses for home games. This was made necessary after the intended site for this week’s event — Mercy Health Field, which uses a grass surface — was deemed unplayable after hosting the 1st District Tournament last week. And Calloway had no time to prepare for the new surface,
It did not matter. It was the Lakers pushing the Mustangs into their zone throughout the first 40 minutes and that pressure eventually was awarded.
It started with midfielder Ethan Carson sending the ball long down the middle. The ball took a high hop that the McCracken defense misjudged, allowing Calloway forward Hunter Prince to gain possession and head to the Mustangs’ box, where he dealt a pass to forward Christian Reider, who was able to shovel the ball into the net after goal-keeper Connor Wagner had vacated the goal in an attempt to stop the ball.
That made the score 1-0 with 2:50 left before halftime.
Along with the turf, Calloway had also taken advantage of having the wind at its back in the first half. McCracken soon took advantage of the wind as the ball bounced into the Calloway box and Nathan King was able head the ball into the net to tie the match at 1-1 less than three minutes into the second half.
For the next several minutes, McCracken had the better of the action and had the most scoring opportunities, only to be denied by Calloway keeper Jacob Akin, whose outstanding play of the past two months continued
Akin would finish with 13 saves, some of which seemed impossible, However, both the wind and the turf seemed to factor into McCracken’s go-ahead goal with about seven minutes left
First, the Lakers could not clear the ball, perhaps from a wind gust. That allowed the Mustangs to attack and, eventually, Nehemiah Ivey was able to catch up to the ball after Akin had tried to retrieve it and knocked the ball into the net for the eventual winning score.
However, Calloway was not done. Despite going against the wind, the Lakers mounted two very good scoring chances in the closing minutes. First, Carson sent a long shot that was saved when Wagner made a diving catch.
Then, after the clock had gone under 2:00, Jude Bazzell had the ball come his way and he nearly made the most of the chance. He launched a rocket from 30 yards that was headed for the right side of the net but, again, Wagner, this time even more outstretched than he was for Carson’s shot, made the diving save.
With stoppage time winding down, McCracken then sealed it as Jack Housman got a rebound score off a superb free kick from teammate Jack Housman.
“It’s tricky,” Pierce said of not only the turf, but the wind. “If you play a ball into space, especially with this wind, that ball is going to roll forever, but I don’t think the turf really had any impact on us. It was actually fair for both teams I thought.
“We’re also not a super deep team and, for some guys, trying to keep that intensity without a break is really hard. I think our heart was there. It’s just that they got us on our back foot a bit for a few minutes.”
As Pierce talked to his disappointed team after the match, he reminded them that they did, in fact, accomplish a big goal this season. They made the regional.
“You ask every team, ‘What’s your goal?’ and it is to make it here,” he said of a Lakers team that made its first appearance since winning a region title in 2018. “Now, that we’ve gotten to experience this, hopefully it feeds the hunger for (next year’s returning players) to get back here.”
