MURRAY — The Calloway County golf squad for 2022 is rather small in stature.
So far, five players have participated in the now more-than-week-long season. However, even before the new season arrived, there were signs that success is possible this season.
On the girls’ side, there is a player — Javen Campbell — who won the Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 championship and has proven more than capable of delivering strong performances. On the boys side is Aidan Poston, who missed a trip to the state tournament by inches as he had a birdie putt drift right on the 18th hole at the ultra-tough Country Club of Paducah. He then lost a playoff in three holes.
“It’s good to have them back,” said first-year Calloway Head Coach Abby Montgomery, who is learning as she goes in the early part of the season, being this is her first venture as a head coach in a high school sport.
“Golf is definitely something where you have to be patient and I’m telling the girls and guys both that it’s not about how you hit the shot you just hit, it’s the shot after that one that matters most. You’ve got to keep looking forward.
“It’s kind of like basketball (she was a Lady Lakers basketball assistant coach last season and will have that role again this season). You’ve got to keep thinking about the next play, or, in this case, the next shot.”
Montgomery has played golf in her athletic career but not as a main sport. However, she is bringing something important to this position, experience as an organizer. She was the intramurals coordinator for Hart Residential College at her alma mater, Murray State, for three years and coached several teams, while putting together programs for such sports as softball, basketball, flag football, weekend golfing and tennis events, even water polo.
“It was a good experience,” said the Owensboro native, who was a multi-sport athlete at Daviess County High School. “And this is what we emphasized with Hart, and they’re the same things I’m emphasizing this year at Calloway … togetherness, positivity and doing your best. That’s what we’re doing and I’m here to support them no matter how good, bad or ugly they do. I’m always going to be that supporter.”
Along with Poston on the boys’ side, the Lakers feature junior Micah Koenecke, who clearly has improved his game since last year. Koenecke had a 79 in Monday’s Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Boys Invitational.
Campbell is joined this year by a pair of sisters who joined the Lady Lakers late last season. Brie Lucas is a senior, while Bailey Lucas is an eighth grader.
“We’ve also had a couple of others come out to a practice so far, so if other kids are willing to come out and join us, we will be more than happy to work with them and get them on the team,” Montgomery said, adding that any Calloway student wishing to join the golf program this season that contact her by phone — 270-316-6110 — or by email at abby.montgomery@calloway.kyschools.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.