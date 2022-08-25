MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers cross country teams enter the 2022 season with hopes of finishing among the top five teams in Class 2A at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships. Coach Jonathan Grooms has a wealth of returning experience that includes a runner on each squad that earned KHSAA All-State honors a year ago.
Grooms has built an outstanding program at Calloway County that expects to compete for regional titles in boy’s and girl’s action. A sweep of the titles has been tantalizingly close, but has proven elusive over the past few seasons. The Lady Lakers have been dominant at the Class 2A regional championship the last two seasons, while the Lakers have been closing in on a title of their own.
The Lady Lakers are young but have an experienced leader to learn from in practice. Reese Settle is back for her junior season as the defending Region 1 individual champion. Settle earned KHSAA All-State honors for her performance at the state championship last fall. Settle will look to improve upon her performance from a year ago and lead a young Lady Lakers team to a three-peat as Region 1 champions.
Grooms is looking forward to seeing Settle’s growth after her first year of full-time running.
“Our MVP Reese Settle is back and is running strong,” Grooms said. “She was the Region 1 Champion and an All-State runner in her first full season of action last fall. She is a tremendous worker who will do anything asked of her training-wise who wants to be better, and this should lead to faster times and a potential top 10 finish at the Kentucky State Meet.”
Bella Swain’s graduation means that Calloway County lost an important piece of their last two championship teams, but several middle school runners competed for the high school last season and could be poised to make big gains this season.
“We had a 7th-grade heavy group last year with Addison Jennings, Angie Emery and Bella Norsworthy, all playing key roles for the team,” Grooms said when asked about his young team. “I expect they will have a similar impact this year as 8th graders even with some early season injuries. Ninth-graders Valya Carlisle and Sadie Lilly, along with 7th grader Mirielle Gupton, have all looked sharp in practice this summer competing against each other every day in practice.”
Makenzie Price and Emma Grooms round out the varsity roster. The duo will be called upon to contribute to the two-time defending regional champions.
Grooms knows his team has high expectations.
“The girls are the two-time defending Region 1 Champions and are coming off a 9th place finish at the KHSAA Class 2A state meet so there is some pressure on them to excel again.”
Calloway County’s boys return a talented trio of seniors that led the team to a 9th place finish at the state championship meet in 2021. All three are capable of earning KHSAA All-State accolades in 2022. Daniel Puckett leads the way as a two-time KHSAA All-State honoree, but fellow seniors, Dominic Cashion and Landon McCartney, are among the top 15 returning runners in the state. Those three give Calloway County a tremendous amount of experience and talent at the top of its roster.
Grooms is excited about the potential of his seniors leading a championship charge of their own.
“The boys are the most senior-heavy group I have ever coached,” Grooms said. “This group has a ton of experience and still has potential to get better.”
If the Lakers are going to challenge perennial power Webster County for the Region 1 title, Grooms knows they must find a reliable scoring threat to compliment his senior trio.
“When you have three of the top 15 returning runners at the state level, you have a huge advantage and we must use that to its max,” Grooms said. “The key for this group is going to be the development in our next group with sophomores Ezra Foote, Nathan Puckett and Gary Rogers along with juniors Nick Caldwell, Aiden Grooms and Micah Patton. Two of them are going to have to round the scoring front five and make a big jump in time for us to make our way to a Top 5 finish at state.”
Dylan Price, Isaac Martin, Cesar Villeda and Corban Henshaw are also on the roster and will be looked upon for depth during the long season.
Grooms is confident about the abilities of his collection of harriers, but talks in even more glowing terms about the type of people he gets to coach.
“The potential for Top 5 finishes at state and regional titles is exciting as a coach,” Grooms said. “But most exciting is the chance to coach two groups of runners who want to come out and support each other and make each other better as a team.”
9/3 - Calloway County Invitational
9/10 - McCracken County Invitational
9/17 - Muhlenberg Mustang Stampede
9/24 - Marshall County Invitational
10/01 - Greater Louisville Classic
10/08 - Daviess County Classic
