MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers cross country teams enter the 2022 season with hopes of finishing among the top five teams in Class 2A at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships. Coach Jonathan Grooms has a wealth of returning experience that includes a runner on each squad that earned KHSAA All-State honors a year ago.

Grooms has built an outstanding program at Calloway County that expects to compete for regional titles in boy’s and girl’s action. A sweep of the titles has been tantalizingly close, but has proven elusive over the past few seasons. The Lady Lakers have been dominant at the Class 2A regional championship the last two seasons, while the Lakers have been closing in on a title of their own. 