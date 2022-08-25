MURRAY — The Murray High cross country teams head into their 2022 season with high hopes for a repeat of the performance at the Region 1 championships a year ago. The Lady Tigers won the regional title and the Murray High boys finished as the regional runner-up for the first time in at least 20 years.
Those performances added new hardware to the trophy case at Murray High and allowed both teams to advance to the KHSAA Class 1A State Championship for the first time in years. Coach Emily Chipman has led a period of tremendous growth in the program at Murray High over the past few seasons.
That growth has led to newfound team success and individual accolades. That success should continue moving forward as a solid foundation has been laid. Chipman has used this resurgence of Murray High cross country to help grow her roster of runners willing to put in the grueling hours of training required to compete as a cross country runner.
The Lady Tigers enjoyed a stellar finish to last season as they claimed their Region 1 championship with five competitors finishing in the top 20. The good news for Chipman and Murray High fans is that all five of those athletes are back to pursue back-to-back championships.
“I have a lot of stand-out girls like Jade Green and Leah Jenkins,” Chipman said. “All with my senior girls who will carry our scoring power. I have many new runners that haven’t run a cross country race, so I am excited to see how they do.”
Marlee Riddle, Meg Robinson, and Madeleine Howell give the Lady Tigers a trio of senior leaders that have all experienced success. All three seniors finished in the top 20 at the Region 1 Championship a year ago. Riddle is the team captain and will be leaned on to help lead a talented group of young harriers.
Jade Green finished third in the region last season as an eighth-grader. Green is seen as one of the early favorites to vie for the regional title this year along with sophomore Leah Jenkins. The duo rounds out the top five returners from last season.
Junior Kai Felts is joined by sophomores Macey Collier, Madelyn Myers and Sophia Spier as newcomers to the roster. Holly Green returns as an eighth-grader for the Lady Tigers, while freshmen Zoe Mason and Bria Stiff will be asked to contribute as well. A quartet of seventh-graders may be called upon as Ginny Chipman, Amelia Donnelly, Zoe Gorman and Olivia Myers are on the roster, along with sixth-grader Bethany Bilodeau.
The graduation of two-time state qualifiers Luke Cross and Wyatt Hampton are the only two holes that Chipman and coach Eran Guse have to fill on the boy’s team. Cross earned the KHSAA Student-Athlete of the Year Award for cross country last season making him the first athlete from the region to be named Kentucky’s Student-Athlete of the Year in any sport. Despite losing two of their top scorers the cupboard is certainly not bare for the 2022 season. The other three scorers from last season’s Region 1 runner-up squad are back and much-needed depth has been added.
Chipman is excited about what she has seen in workouts so far and believes that her team can compete for the regional title.
“The boy’s team is going to be strong,” Chipman said. “My hope is that they can run an exciting season without any injuries! I have several new kids so I am waiting to see who my top five scorers are going to be. Many of them haven’t been tested in a race as yet but my goal is to have my top five running a sub-20-minute 5K and I think it is possible with what I am seeing right now.”
Although he is running middle school races, for now, talented eighth grader Guervenson Binfield-Smith could be a contender for a regional championship by the end of the season. Binfield-Smith placed in the top 10 in the region last season. He will likely be joined by the junior duo of Ben Cauley and Luke Tompkins as consistent scorers for the Tigers.
Sophomores Matthew Ashlock, Cameron Davis, and Owen Riddle will join freshmen returners Thomas Bucy, Noble Kieffer and Cullen Larkin as potential scorers for Chipman’s squad. Fellow freshmen Chris Bloomdahl, Elijah Niesen, Jack Stiff and Travis Tucker round out the high school runners.
Steeven Binfield-Smith, J.D. Burgess, Bram Larkin and Edward Utgaard are seventh-graders that may be called on for depth along with sixth-grader Asher Kieffer.
Murray High will host the Murray Tiger Meet beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
08/27 - Murray Tiger Meet
09/03 - Calloway County Invitational
09/10 - McCracken County Cross Country Invitational
09/17 - St. Mary Invitational
09/24 - Marshall County Invitational
09/29 - Mad Marshall Dash
