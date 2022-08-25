MURRAY — The Murray High cross country teams head into their 2022 season with high hopes for a repeat of the performance at the Region 1 championships a year ago. The Lady Tigers won the regional title and the Murray High boys finished as the regional runner-up for the first time in at least 20 years. 

Those performances added new hardware to the trophy case at Murray High and allowed both teams to advance to the KHSAA Class 1A State Championship for the first time in years. Coach Emily Chipman has led a period of tremendous growth in the program at Murray High over the past few seasons. 