MURRAY – Explosive scoring was the theme in the 2022 renewal of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic football contest between Murray High and Calloway County at Jack D. Rose Stadium. 

That scoring was almost exclusive to the Tigers, however, as they exploded from the gate, thanks to a blistering 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter by Tiger running back Xavier Biggers. The junior touched the ball four times on the night, with three of those touches ending up with him in the end zone, helping lead Murray High to a 49-7 win and its sixth win in a row in the annual rivalry game and 13th in the last 14 classics.