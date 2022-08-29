MURRAY – Explosive scoring was the theme in the 2022 renewal of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic football contest between Murray High and Calloway County at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
That scoring was almost exclusive to the Tigers, however, as they exploded from the gate, thanks to a blistering 146 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter by Tiger running back Xavier Biggers. The junior touched the ball four times on the night, with three of those touches ending up with him in the end zone, helping lead Murray High to a 49-7 win and its sixth win in a row in the annual rivalry game and 13th in the last 14 classics.
Murray High is now 2-0 on the young season, while the Lakers have started 0-2.
Biggers started the scoring with an 81-yard touchdown run around the left side on the first play of the Tigers’ second drive with 7:17 left in the first quarter, then again on a 59-yard run up the middle after a Tiger interception by defensive back Kamden Hudspeth, his second in two games.
“We just came out ready to play,” Biggers said. “I was just thinking ‘score, score, score’ the whole time I ran. I wasn’t trying to get tackled by anybody.”
The offensive onslaught left the Tiger defense ready to make some headlines as they forced the Lakers to punt on the following drive from their own 33-yard line. Murray senior defensive back Gage Sokolowski broke through the Laker offensive line and blocked Laker sophomore punter Oscar Avila’s punt, then scooped it up and ran into the end zone to put the Tigers up 21-0 with 2:45 left.
The Tigers would add another 21 points in the second quarter, thanks to two scoring strikes from Tiger junior quarterback Collin Wilson, along with a long Kainoa Olive scoring run. Wilson’s first scoring toss went to Biggers and the second went to senior running back Jayden Curtis for 55 yards to up the lead to 42-0 at halftime. Wilson was an efficient 2-for-3 for 130 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He has now completed four passes this season, three of them for touchdowns.
“I thought we came out explosive on offense,” said Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “We did a lot better on pass rush on defense. That’s something we wanted to improve on after (last week’s 34-27 over Crittenden County) ... decent pass defense for the most part, a few penalties that we need to wipe out. Anytime you have that many yards, you have to credit your offensive line for that. They were doing a good job and the receivers blocking as well. Collin had another good night ... threw the ball well, read well on offense. He got the ball where it was supposed to go.”
After an uneventful third quarter, the teams would trade scores in the fourth. A five-yard run for Tiger freshman running back Simon Rickman would push the Murray lead to 49-0, but would be answered by Laker freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins as he connected with senior wide receiver Sam Chapman for a 66-yard bomb over the top of the Tiger secondary to put the Lakers in the scorebook.
Robins was 11-for-31 for 134 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in his first Cross-Town Classic and Chapman hauled in an impressive 103 yards on six receptions on the night, with the touchdown grab his first score as a Laker.
“Wyatt Robins continues to stay in the pocket and drive that thing home,” said Laker Head Coach Chris Champion. “Sam (Chapman) is a heck of a wide receiver for us and when he gets open, he’s a fast kid and I was happy to see them hook up there at the end and, hopefully, that’s something we can build on.
“Right now, we’re playing with a very young team. And we own it. We have to keep focusing on improving, whether it’s a big improvement or a small one each week. When you look at our stats, you’re going to see a lot of freshman and sophomores racking up a lot of stats for us and they’re going to have to continue to grow and take some lumps along the way. We’re proud of this team and the way they fight, and we just have to get back to work.”
Champion’s Lakers will have a great chance to get in the win column as Fulton County comes to town Friday night. The Pilots were 1-10 last season and are 0-2 so far in 2022.
Murray High will face a short week of preparation, as their next contest comes Thursday night when they visit Trigg County (2-0).
